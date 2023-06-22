Visit of President Joko Widodo to smelter project in Manyar Gresik Special Economic Zone





JemberNetwork.com – PT Freeport Indonesia Smelter Development Project in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Manyar District, Gresik Regency, East Java Province. Quoted by the Jember Network from the presidential secretariat youtube account, on October 12, 2021, President Joko Widodo laid the foundation stone for the Manyar Gresik smelter project. Mr. Joko Widodo pointed out that the construction of a smelter was created for the added value of national mining products. Also Read: Jokowi Wonders 6M Stunting Budget Runs Out For Meetings And Business Trips, Netizens Reveal Facts “That is why the PT Freeport smelter was built in the country, namely in Gresik, East Java Province. This is a strategic policy related to the copper mining industry after controlling 51 % of shares in Freeport and at that time we are encouraging Freeport to build a smelter in the country. Because again we want the added value to be there,” the chairman said. Based on JemberNetwork.com’s review of the Presidential Secretariat’s youtube account, on June 20, 2023, President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the Gresik Special Economic Zone. Mr. Agustinus Halomoan Sinaga, as Chief Fire and Rescue Service of Gresik Regency, said road clearing activities were carried out from the clearing of the barrier and the exit toll road from Manyar. Also Read: President Jokowi Admits Cawe-Cawe 2024 Presidential Election, Benny K Harman: Extraordinary! Just imagine… Prior to the arrival of Joko Widodo, the KODAM V Brawijaya team was tasked by the Gresik government to carry out security sterilization from opening hours on small and large vehicles that were not allowed to circulate. Roadside works in the economic zone have temporarily halted activities for the smooth running of President Joko Widodo’s visit. Mr. Joko Widodo arrived at the Gresik smelter project in the afternoon to review the construction progress of the Gresik smelter which is in the Gresik special economic zone. “This foundry is the anchor, the base for us to become a developed country because of (the country) which is based on consumption now on production,” said Joko Widodo during a visit to the foundry of Freeport in JIIPE area, Gresik, East Java, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Read also: Having become an arbitrator, President Jokowi asks the Constitutional Court to be just before the presidential election of 2024 Note that the construction progress of the PT Freeport Indonesia smelter in Gresik has now reached 72%, it is hoped that this smelter will be completed before May 2024.

