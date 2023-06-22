Pakistani Imran Khan struggles for his political survival





Imran Khan is fighting for his political survival after Pakistani authorities launched a crackdown on his party, with the popular former prime minister acknowledging his path to power is narrowing.

Since being removed from office in a no-confidence vote last year, Khan has waged a relentless campaign to force elections, mobilizing supporters across the country and challenging the powerful Pakistani military he blames. for orchestrating his ouster in a way that few others have dared.

This high-stakes campaign now appears to have failed. In recent weeks, authorities have arrested thousands of his supporters and dozens of top leaders quit his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf under pressure. The 70-year-old former cricketer, who is out on bail after being arrested last month, is battling dozens of other cases ranging from terrorism to murder allegations.

Right now it’s about survival, he told the Financial Times in an interview from his home in Lahore. To put it in cricket terms, when you lose early wickets, you just put your head down and stay on the crease. You’re not playing any blazing shots right now. All we can do is survive this unprecedented repression.

All the supporters, all our management [are] in prison, the others are all hiding, he continued. So I am currently quite isolated, because I cannot get in touch with anyone.

Khan blamed the country’s military, which has long controlled Pakistani politics behind the scenes, for the campaign, calling it undeclared martial law and saying he was more popular than ever. With national elections due to take place by October, analysts believe polls could be delayed due to economic and political unrest.

They will only hold an election if they think my party is crushed. And that’s what’s happening right now, Khan said. If there are elections, we will win.

To his opponents, Khan is less a principled defender of democracy than a power-hungry opportunist and populist. Pakistan’s famous former cricket captain became prime minister in 2018, partly with military backing, only for the relationship that soured during his tenure.

His military-backed government has been frequently accused of using its own heavy-handed tactics to stifle dissent, including arresting rival leaders over corruption allegations.

Once ousted amid accusations of mismanagement of the economy, Khan railed not only against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whom he blames for Pakistan’s current economic crisis, but also against the military, blaming even a military official of plotting an assassination attempt against him last year.

The Sharif government realizes that without the support of the military establishment, it is gone, Khan said. In fact, they accept this undeclared martial law because they are afraid of elections.

The crackdown began after Khan was arrested on corruption allegations in early May, sparking a wave of sometimes violent protests and vandalism against some military installations by PTI supporters. Khan denies the allegations.

Thousands of supporters were arrested and a number of prominent PTI leaders, such as former ministers Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry, resigned after being repeatedly arrested.

Several former PTI leaders said their ordeals only ended after they agreed to distance themselves from Khan. I doubt people will forgive Shehbaz Sharif and his government, one said. It is unclear who will lead Pakistan in the future. At present, the government is unpopular and it is difficult to say whether it will succeed.

Media officials also said they had been ordered to reduce coverage of the former prime minister. Imran Khan has disappeared from television screens, the head of a major Pakistani news outlet has said. We cannot use his name or that of his party.

The UN human rights commissioner and others have condemned the current crackdown. Pakistan’s military did not respond to a request for comment but previously dismissed criticism of its actions, including plans to try the suspected vandals in military courts.

It’s time to [the] The noose of law is also tightening around the planners and masterminds of what it called a politically motivated rebellion against the state, the military said this month.

Some PTI exiles led by former general secretary Jahangir Tareen have since formed a rival party, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party.

Bilal Gilani, executive director of pollster Gallup Pakistan, said the military could tacitly encourage rivals like these in order to weaken PTI support. He added that the crackdown had harmed Khans among those loyal to the military.

Among chatty classes, the perception is that the PTI is over, Gilani said. Khan could lose a lot of political power despite his high popularity.

The Sharifs government dismissed Khan as a passing fad.

Imran Khan’s rise is mainly due to his social media presence, said Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MP for the Sharifs party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Once its popularity is over, many grassroots people will look for an alternative. The PTI had a very short existence.

Still, analysts have warned against quashing Khan’s prospects for a comeback. He too argued that the attempts to suffocate him were unsustainable.

The crackdown is completely against the culture of this country, he said. And so there’s also a big backlash coming… We just have to weather the storm. I don’t think it can last.

