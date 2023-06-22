Biden welcomes Prime Minister Modi to the White House as he seeks to strengthen ties





President Biden rolled out the red carpet Thursday morning to officially welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House for a state visit to pomp intended to woo the world’s most populous nation as the United States navigates between the conflict with Russia and rising tensions with China. Mr Biden celebrated India’s ascension with a lavish display of friendship marked by marching bands, honor guards and a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, followed by an Oval Office meeting and a state gala dinner. Mr. Modi has agreed to join Mr. Biden in the East Room to meet with reporters and will also address a joint session of Congress in the afternoon. I have long believed that the relationship between the United States and India will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century, Mr Biden told a crowd gathered on the South Lawn, two proud nations whose love of freedom secured our independence, bound by the same words in our Constitution, the first three words, we the people. Mr Modi thanked Mr Biden for the honor of a state visit and also suggested the two nations could tackle international challenges in tandem. In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking on a new shape, he said through a translator. During this period, the friendship between India and the United States will help build strength around the world.

The visit is the latest move on the geopolitical chessboard as Mr Biden seeks more allies against increasingly aggressive governments in Moscow and Beijing. India, which remained staunchly non-aligned during the Cold War, refused to join the US-led coalition aiding Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces. And while he shares some enmity for China, he hasn’t fully bought into Washington’s strategy for dealing with the Asian giant.

India, whose population recently surpassed that of China to dominate the world, represents perhaps the most important of the so-called Global South nations that Mr. Biden is pursuing, both for its economic potential and for its geopolitical position. . And Mr Modi, without directly referring to it in his own remarks at the arrival ceremony, nevertheless alluded to India’s rise to power, mentioning its population of 1.4 billion three times. in just a few minutes. To mark their ties, the two leaders plan to announce a long list of initiatives advancing cooperation in telecommunications, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other areas, according to administration officials. Mr Modi intended to sign the Artemis Accords, a set of principles governing the peaceful exploration of the moon, Mars and other celestial bodies, and the two will announce a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024. Among the more concrete deals to be announced, officials said, will be an agreement between General Electric and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to manufacture in India F414 engines used to power the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. The two parties will also announce that India will make a $3 billion purchase of MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics.

Sales of military hardware may help continue to wean India off Russian arms suppliers, but otherwise officials who anticipated the visit gave no indication that Mr Modi would come closer to backing Ukraine in the war, nor were there any concrete examples of increased cooperation to counter China. strong movements in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden administration officials suggested the meeting was just one step in shifting India’s stance on the war in Ukraine, part of what they called bending. India’s arc of engagement, so New Delhi can be useful in fostering diplomacy when the time for negotiations finally arrives. But in cultivating Mr Modi, who before becoming prime minister was denied a US visa because of his role in a deadly religious riot in his home state, it was clear Mr Biden was taking a soft approach to look back on democracy in India, where the government has cracked down on dissent and hunted down opponents. In his welcoming remarks, Mr. Biden described the two countries as sister democracies committed to universal values ​​without directly mentioning the growing suppression of minority groups and opposition voices in India.

Fairness before the law, freedom of expression, religious pluralism, diversity of our people, these fundamental principles have endured and evolved even as they have faced challenges throughout the history of each of our nations, and will fuel our strength, our depth and our future,” Biden said. .

Officials said the president would raise human rights issues in his subsequent private meeting with Mr Modi, but when briefing reporters ahead of the visit, they used the word respectful more than once. times to characterize Mr. Bidens’ approach. They considered it a victory that the administration had persuaded Mr. Modi, who notoriously refuses to hold press conferences, to meet with reporters alongside Mr. Biden, as most top world leaders do when they visit. the White House. Even then, the White House avoided using the term press conference; his public schedule said the leaders would take questions from the press in the East Room. Several liberal Democrats in Congress plan to boycott Mr. Modis’ speech during a joint session later Thursday. A joint address is among the most prestigious invitations and honors the United States Congress can bestow, said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. wrote on Twitter. We shouldn’t do it for people whose human rights record is deeply troubling. The scene on the morning South Lawn underscored the growing role of American Indians in the United States as a crowd of thousands gathered on a gloomy, overcast day to cheer for the visiting Prime Ministers and chant, Modi , Mod!

Mr. Biden pointed to the prevalence of American Indians in important positions. We see it here in the White House where proud Indian Americans serve our country every day, including our Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, he said, turning to Ms Harris who stood beside.

Ms. Harris’s mother emigrated from India to the United States as a teenager and Mr. Biden cited the story of a family like so many in our country that speaks of thousands of stories of determination, of courage and hope. The state dinner, only the third of Mr Bidens’ presidency, will be held on the South Lawn in a pavilion draped in green with saffron-colored flowers at each table, the colors of the Indian flag. Lotus flowers, an important symbol in India, will be incorporated throughout the décor. Images of the bald eagle and the peacock, the national birds of both countries, will be displayed in the backdrop as the chefs offer their traditional toasts.

The menu will be vegetarian, in line with Mr. Modis’ diet, with an optional fish dish. The first course will be a salad of marinated millet and grilled corn kernels with a compressed watermelon and avocado sauce, followed by a main course of stuffed portobello mushrooms and a creamy saffron-infused risotto. A sumac roast bass will be available upon request. A rose and cardamom infused strawberry shortcake will be served for dessert. Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell will perform, as will Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group founded by University of Pennsylvania students, and the US Marine Band chamber orchestra.

