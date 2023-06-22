Imran Khan reveals details of India-Pakistan ‘peace plan’ that never materialized





New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said efforts were underway in 2019 to work out a peace plan with India which could also have led to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan.

Speaking to the US think tank Atlantic Council on June 19, the former prime minister said the proposed plan had the backing of former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Look, I don’t remember the trade negotiations. All I know is that there had to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to make a concession, give some sort of roadmap to Kashmir, and then I was going to welcome the Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi in Pakistan. But that never materialized. So it never went any further than that. It was like that,” he said.

Khan confirmed that the Pakistani side wanted to move forward with the proposed peace plan despite India’s decision to water down Article 370 and revoke the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. However, it should be noted that Pakistan continues to protest against the changes made. by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is not the first time that reports have surfaced of a peace plan drawn up in the background by India and Pakistan, and Pakistan’s plans to host Modi. In April, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir said that General Bajwa, at a press briefing, told reporters that he had “reached” an agreement with India over Kashmir and that Prime Minister Modi would would return to Pakistan. If things went as planned, Mir claimed that Modi would have visited the historic Hinglaj temple in Pakistan in 2021. The proposal was the result of behind-the-scenes talks that led to the announcement of the observation of a ceasefire -fire on the Line of Control in February 2021. However, the plan ultimately failed.

Khan sought to explain why the peace plan had not materialized when asked about it by the interviewer. It is worth noting that Khan, who also held the trade portfolio when he was prime minister, accepted the recommendations of the Cabinet Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC) which helped the limited resumption of trade relations with India in March. 2021 as Minister of Trade. However, in an interesting twist, within six days the same Khan as prime minister rejected proposals for trade ties with India. Even though Khan backtracked on proposals calling for normalizing ties with India, General Bajwa continued to show interest. Khan served as Prime Minister between August 2018 and April 2022 while General Bajwa held the post between November 2016 and November 2022.

“Suddenly, on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally got rid of this treaty and UN resolutions and withdrew statehood. What should we do? One hundred thousand Kashmiris were martyred in their quest for independence, and then what was Pakistan supposed to do? Accept the fait accompli? Or in fact, to stand with the people of Kashmir who have made such sacrifices? So that’s what we decided. And by the way, I did my best before that to improve our relations with India. In fact, my first statement was: “You come one step towards us, well come two towards you”. I mean, I tried everything, but I came across this brick wall, and realized it was something to do with RSS-BJP. mentality where they took advantage of the hostility with Pakistan. That’s all…”, he explained.

The former prime minister also added that “first it was India that would make a concession, then we would invite it to Pakistan.” “The concession was that they would gradually take steps that would undo what they had done on August 5 [2019]. But that never happened. So we never moved forward,” he added.

In the aftermath of August 2019 decision on Kashmir by India, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India over Kashmir’s changed status and decided not to post a high commissioner in New Delhi .

There is no comment yet from the Indian side on Khan’s remarks.

The former prime minister also responded to reported comments by General Bajwa that Pakistan is not equipped to fight a war with India. He said General Bajwa also shared the same view with him. “Look, even if it was, for an army chief to make these statements is so ridiculous. What army chief is making these insane statements even if it is?” he said.

He also went on to add, “So number one, yes, General Bajwa would make these statements, but I mean for an army commander, he’s basically saying, ‘We’re just too weak.’ You never make such a statement. But more precisely, who wants war with India? I mean, why would we want war with India? Why would we want to see a confrontation between the two countries?

Relations between Khan and General Bajwa have soured since the military stopped supporting the former’s government, leading to his ousting in April 2022 in a parliamentary vote of confidence. Relations soured further after supporters of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, attacked military infrastructure and establishments following the former prime minister’s arrest in early May.

