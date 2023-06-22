President Jokowi signs a presidential decree on changes to joint leave regarding Eid al-Adha. Thank God the holidays were long





METROJAMBI.COM – Presidential Decree No. 16 of 2023 concerning the second amendment to Presidential Decree No. 24 of 2022 concerning leave with employees of the civil apparatus of the State 2023 has been officially signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Thursday (6/22/2023). Presidential Decree 16 of 2023 was issued following the joint decree (SKB) of the Minister of Religion, the Minister of Manpower and the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform. The three ministers previously set June 28 and 30, 2023 as joint public holidays for Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD. Also read: Even though pandemic status has been revoked, the government still guarantees treatment and vaccination against Covid-19 Quoted from a copy of Presidential Decree 16 of 2023, the addition of a joint leave of 2023 for the ASN was taken in order to improve the safety, security and fluidity of mobility during the celebration of the ‘Eid al-Adha 144 Hijriah. Furthermore, it was explained that the addition of joint leave was also intended to give parents and children the opportunity to be together during school holidays and to increase tourism to encourage economic growth. With the issuance of Presidential Decree 16 of 2023, the ASN Joint Holiday 2023 includes Monday, January 23, 2023 for Chinese New Year 2574 Kongzili and Thursday, March 23, 2023 for New Year Saka Nyepi Day 1945. Then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday 19, 20, 21, 24 and 25 April 2023 for Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah. Read also: Finally become a young widow, here is the profile of Natasha Risky, ex-wife of Desta Mahendra. Turns out he… Also, Friday, June 2, 2023 for a holiday with Hari Raya Vesak, Wednesday and Friday, June 28 and 30, 2023 for a holiday with Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah, and Tuesday, December 26, 2023 for a holiday with Christmas. Previously, President Jokowi said that the addition of joint vacations or holidays to Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD was done to encourage economy in the community and tourism activities in the regions. Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said the determination of the joint Eid al-Adha 144 Hijriah leave was a boost marking the transition period from the pandemic to the endemic of Covid-19. Read also: Jambi Regional Police Securing 5 Alleged TIP is their role “This joint leave will later mark the momentum of the transition from pandemic to endemic as announced by the president,” Muhadjir told a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

