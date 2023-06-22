



X Castro Ridge , the president of Honduras, had laid the groundwork for a successful visit to Beijing this month. In March, his country abandoned relations with Taiwan in favor of China. Honduras is also in the process of joining the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, a World Bank counterfeit co-founded by China. But perhaps Ms. Castro felt something more was needed. When she met her counterpart, Xi Jinping, she wore a red pantsuit and shirt with a flowing red tie (pictured) The Honduran president is not the first foreign dignitary to pay a sartorial tribute to China by wearing the national color. Past and current leaders, from Robert Mugabe to Vladimir Putin, have donned red ties for talks with Mr. Xi. On at least two occasions, Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, slipped a red handkerchief into the pocket of his Nehru jacket while greeting the Chinese president. First ladies have often gone further. Richard Nixon’s wife Pat set the tone by wearing a red overcoat when she and the president made their historic trip to China in 1972. Michelle Obama (with her daughter) wore a crimson dress during a meeting with Mr. Xi in Beijing in 2014 Melania Trump did the same during her visit to Florida in 2017. During a trip to China in 2018, Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, wore a bold red coat during an outing and a long red dress while visiting an art gallery in Beijing. . For the Chinese, red represents prosperity and good fortune. In the 14th century, Zhu Yuanzhang, the first emperor of the Ming Dynasty (and leader of the Red Turban Rebellion), declared it the most distinguished color. Over time, red has become associated with popular customs. The Chinese give out red envelopes filled with money as holiday gifts. New parents often receive red eggs to celebrate the birth of a child. Chinese mythology tells the story of a beast called Nian that terrorized children at the start of the Lunar New Year, until the villagers discovered that the monster was frightened by a small child dressed in red. This, according to the tale, is why the Chinese began to hang red lanterns to mark the New Year and other holidays. Foreign officials dressed in crimson are likely hoping to be favored by Mr. Xi rather than shielded from him. Red has been a symbol of leftist politics since the French Revolution and was adopted by the Communist Party. Chinese children have long learned that their national flag, five golden stars on a red background, represents the fresh blood of martyrs. For some foreign dignitaries, red has indeed brought good luck. Nixon’s visit was a success, marking a new era in China-US relations. Ms Castro left Beijing with deals she hopes will attract Chinese investment to Honduras. But just as often foreign leaders sporting a little red air return home disappointed. Ties with China tend to rely on more than just ties. Subscribers can sign up for Drum Tower, our new weekly newsletter, to understand what the world is doing to China and what China is doing to the world.

