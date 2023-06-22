Names of civilians tried under the Army Law during Imrans’ tenure





An undated image of the Pakistan Army Headquarters Gate to depict the Pakistan Army. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Most civilians tried and convicted under the Army Law during Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister were neither arrested by the police nor handed over to military authorities following the court order , as is currently the case for the accused of May 9.

They were abducted, said Colonel (Retired) Inamur Raheem, a seasoned lawyer known to tackle missing persons cases, adding: “Even their family members were not informed of their arrest or where they were. The ISPR was approached last week by The News to provide a list of civilians tried and convicted under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act over the past 10 or 20 years. The military spokesperson did not provide the requested information even after a few days.

Colonel (R) Inamur Raheem provided this correspondent with the list of 25 civilians, including four retired soldiers, who were tried and sentenced by military courts. He said he had challenged before the LHC the conviction by military tribunals of the following 25 civilians.

The list includes 1) Syed Adil Hussain Shah, convicted in 2019 and sentenced to death; 2) Muhammad Hussain, convicted in September 2020 and sentenced to death; 3) Ahmed Nawaz, convicted in March 2020 and sentenced to death; 4) Muhmmad Imtiaz Khan, found guilty and imprisoned for 20 years; 5) Habib Qadir, convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in rigorous imprisonment (RI); 6) Ajmal Khan, sentenced in 2021 and imprisoned for eight years RI; 7) Muhammad Saddiqe, convicted in June 2018 and sentenced to 11 years RI; 8) Raja Mushtaq Ahmed, convicted in June 2020 and sentenced to 10 years RI; 9) Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, convicted in July 2018 and sentenced to 10 years RI; 10) Abid Zaheer, convicted in June 2018 and sentenced to 12 years in prison; 11) Muhmmad Usman Akram Kiyani, convicted in July 2021 and sentenced to 10 years RI; 12) Havildar (R) Muhmmad Haider, convicted in August 2018 and imprisoned for 13 years; 13) Ashfaq Masih, convicted in October 2018 and sentenced to eight years in IR; 14) Asif Mehmood Shahid, convicted in February 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison; 15) Muhmmad Nazim, lawyer, convicted in August 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in IR; 16) Muhammad Amir Khan, convicted in July 2019 and imprisoned for 11 years of RI; 17) Imtiaz Ahmed, convicted in November 2018 and sentenced to eight years in RI; 18) Mushtaq Ahmed, convicted in February 2019 and sentenced to 14 years of IR; 19) Muhammad Akbar, convicted in February 2019 and sentenced to 14 years of IR; 20) Khizer Ahmed, sentenced in March 2022 and imprisoned for six years; 21) Dr. Shahzad Asghar, convicted in September 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison; 22) Idrees Khattak, convicted in November 2021 and sentenced to 14 years in IR; 23) Lt Col (R) Akmal Ashraf, convicted in October 2021 and imprisoned for 11 years; 24) Lt Col (R) Faiz Rasool, convicted in December 2021 and imprisoned for 13 years, and; 25) Maj (R) Saifullah Babar, sentenced in September 2022 and imprisoned for 12 years.

According to Colonel (R) Inamur Raheem, all the above convicts have challenged their sentences in the Lahore High Court, which suspended the death sentences of three convicts while their cases are still pending before the LHC.

The retired colonel said all of those 25 were missing persons and were tried by court martial in violation of Articles 4, 9, 10 and 10A of the Constitution.

