Clive Myrie removed from News at Ten after HIGNFY jokes aimed at Boris Johnson





VS live Myrie has been pulled from her usual slot on BBC News at Ten after appearing on Have I Got News For You and cracking jokes about Boris Johnsons Partygate lies. In the latest impartiality scandal to rock the BBC, the news presenter took over hosting duties for the popular show saying he would tackle Mr. Johnson. He was replaced on subsequent Jane Hill’s Have I Got News For You newscast at the last minute by bosses fearful of being accused of anti-Tory bias, according to The Times. In the early rounds, footage was shown of the former prime minister jogging with his beloved Jack Russell cross Dilyn. Boris Johnson goes for a morning run with Dilyn / Reuters Learn more Doing a scripted voiceover, Myrie joked: After being found by the House of Commons committee to have repeatedly lied, Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to deny he has ever jogged or had a dog . He also joked about Boris Johnson’s decision to elevate Charlotte Owen, 29, to the House of Lords in honor of his resignation. Hislop told the audience: You will remember that you were here for the end of Clive Myries’ career. Merton added: Or the start of a new ascent. Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, team captains Have I got any news for you / Pennsylvania There was no specific joke that sparked the request, an insider told The Times. It had more to do with concerns that Clive was doing two very different kinds of programs less than an hour apart. There was perhaps a little too much caution, which seemed a bit over the top to most people in the news. It came after Gary Lineker said the furor over his tweet about the government’s asylum policy was disproportionate, adding he thought the question of impartiality at the BBC was almost intractable. The Match of the Day presenter was taken off the air by the broadcaster in March after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the government to promote its asylum plans was no different from Germany’s 1930s. The 62-year-old later returned to his role as presenter after a boycott by top on-air talent.

