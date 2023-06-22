Politics
Turkey nearly doubles interest rate in Erdogan’s policy U-turn
Istanbul (AFP) Turkey’s central bank on Thursday reversed years of unconventional economics promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and nearly doubled its key interest rate to fight inflation and stabilize the struggling pound.
The bank raised the rate to 15% from 8.5% at its first meeting since Erdogan filled his government with investor-friendly faces after winning tight polls in May.
He added that this was just the start of a process to bring Turkey’s annual inflation rate from nearly 40% to single digits “as soon as possible”.
“Monetary tightening will be further stepped up as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved,” the central bank said.
Fitch Ratings said it expected the benchmark rate to hit 25% by the end of the year.
But the lira still lost 4% of its value against the dollar due to investor disappointment with the bank’s decision to pursue a more gradual rate hike.
“Not enough. They needed an early load hike,” said Timothy Ash, economist at BlueBay Asset Management.
“Further hikes are needed in upcoming meetings to tackle Turkey’s inflation problem,” added Liam Peach, an analyst at Capital Economics.
Economic overhaul
Other analysts said the new central bank chief, Hafize Gaye Erkan, wanted to avoid the fate of former governors whom Erdogan sacked for rapidly raising rates.
Erdogan still defends his market-defying idea that high interest rates are contributing to – rather than curing – the rise in consumer prices that has plagued Turkey for the past five years.
The Turkish leader pushed the central bank to start cutting interest rates two years ago as part of a “new economic model” focused on job creation and economic growth.
The policy has gone wrong.
The annual inflation rate hit 85% late last year and the central bank burned most of its reserves trying to prop up the lira – down 90% against the dollar over 10 years – after even greater falls.
Erdogan was forced into his first run-off election, then orchestrated one of his trademark policy reversals after extending his rule by two decades until 2028.
He appointed respected economist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and former Goldman Sachs head Erkan as head of the nominally independent central bank.
Turkish media said Simsek only agreed to join the government after being assured that he would be free to stabilize the ship as he saw fit.
“Clash with Erdogan”
Simsek’s presence has already had an impact.
The lira has lost another 18% against the dollar since the May 28 second round of elections, a sign that the central bank is slowly unwinding its costly monetary defense.
Simsek said on Thursday that a return to a “free trade regime…will provide a very large flow of capital to Turkey.”
“This will greatly facilitate the financing of investment and production, and ensure that the Turkish lira regains stability and becomes a reliable currency,” Simsek said in a tweet.
But investors who initially applauded Erdogan’s new appointments are now worried about how long the Turkish leader’s patience with his new team will last.
Many point to the grim experience of Naci Agbal – a market-friendly central banker whom Erdogan fired four months after trying to raise rates in late 2020 and early 2021.
“The magnitude of the rate hike was less than the average market expectation of a 17-20% increase,” said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
“It’s a sign that the new governor is trying to exercise caution to avoid a confrontation with President Erdogan.”
One of Turkey’s costliest programs involves a bank deposit protection scheme that Erdogan rolled out in late 2021.
It commits the government to cover any loss suffered by lira deposits due to the depreciation of the currency against the dollar.
This means that a rapid return to a floating exchange rate could weigh even more heavily on the strained budget.
Many expect Simsek to phase out the program.
AFP 2023
