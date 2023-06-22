After the Biden-Modi talks, remarks to the press will begin soon





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States: Follow all live updates here. I

PM Narendra Modi US Visit 2023 Live Updates: After meeting President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial one-on-one bilateral discussion. Prime Minister Modi received a solemn welcome at the White House. Afterwards, Modi and Biden entered the White House for a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office before a high-level bilateral dialogue, alongside their respective delegations, began. Here are some glimpses of the day so far: President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are expected to deliver remarks and answer questions from the press shortly. Another element of Modi’s visit is his address to a joint session of the US Congress, hosted by Congress leaders, which will be followed by a Congressional reception, before Modi is whisked away to the official state dinner. hosted by the President and the First Lady. . Ahead of the strategic meeting, the aerospace arm of General Electric (GE) announced the signing of an agreement with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to manufacture fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force in India. Prime Minister Modi had previously met with GE Chairman H Lawrence Culp Jr in Washington. Here are the other agreements the two countries are going through: Snap India wants to join the Artemis Accords, which bring together like-minded countries on civil space exploration, the White House announced on Thursday.

NASA and ISRO reportedly agreed on a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024 with a plan to develop a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation.

Micron Technology announced an investment of over $800 million with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission for a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

US Applied Materials announced the new Semiconductor Center for Commercialization and Innovation in India and Lamb Research. ‘White House beams with success of Modi diplomacy doctrine’: Home Secretary Amit Shah As Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with US President Joe Biden, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah tweeted “A big welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House radiates the success of the Modi doctrine in diplomacy. “A leader of the people at home and a charismatic statesman on the world stage, the accolades bestowed on Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian,” he added. Beginning of the bilateral meeting with the delegations The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden has started at the White House. The Indian delegation includes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior diplomats. Meanwhile, the US contingent includes Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce. Main points of Modi-Biden bilateral talks Inside the Oval Office with President Biden, Prime Minister Modi said: “I express my gratitude for the great welcome and for opening the doors of the White House to people from the Indian diaspora. They are in great number here to witness the future development of India. -American Relations.” He added that India and the United States were walking together in several sectors like ocean, space and artificial intelligence and said, “You have always been a good friend of India and have strengthened the importance of the India-US partnership,” he added. . “I remember you made a crucial point eight years ago at the India US Business Council, saying, ‘Our goal is to be India’s best friend.’ That personal commitment on your part to India helps us take many bold and ambitious steps.Today, India and the United States walk side by side in all areas, from the depths of the ocean to space, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tap Notes to get started shortly President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are expected to deliver remarks and answer questions from the press shortly. load more Published:June 22, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

