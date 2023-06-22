China says US should make amends after Biden calls Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’





China’s ambassador to Washington protested President Joe Biden’s remarks on Wednesday about Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and his embassy said the United States should act immediately to reverse the negative impact or bear all of it the results.







China was furious after Biden called Xi a ‘dictator’ at a fundraising event on Tuesday, an unexpected outburst just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing superpower relations. Analysts said despite the controversy, the two countries had little interest in allowing Biden’s remark to derail efforts to improve relations. There was no coverage of the issue in official Chinese media on Thursday. A statement from the Chinese Embassy on Thursday morning said Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng “made serious representations and strong protests” to senior White House and US State Department officials on Wednesday. “The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China’s supreme leader and will respond resolutely,” the statement said. “We urge the US side to immediately take serious measures to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments. Otherwise, it will have to bear all the consequences.” On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning called the remarks “extremely absurd” and “irresponsible”. She said they seriously violated facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity and constituted “overt political provocation”. US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Wednesday that Washington continued to expect diplomatic engagements with China “in due course, when the time comes” and that Biden believed diplomacy was the way to go. way forward, but added, “That doesn’t mean, of course, we won’t be upfront and forthright about our differences.” The statement from the Chinese Embassy said Biden’s remarks went “against commitments made by the US side and undermined mutual trust.”







“President Biden has stated explicitly before that the United States respects the Chinese system, does not seek to change it, and has no intention of a new Cold War. But with the latest irresponsible remarks about the Chinese political system and the supreme leader, people can’t help but question the sincerity of the American side,” he added. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

