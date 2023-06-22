Pandemic status officially revoked, Indonesia enters Covid-19 endemic period | Balipuspanews.com





JAKARTA, balipuspanews.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially announced the revocation of Indonesia’s Covid-19 pandemic status at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (6/21/2023). With this repeal, Indonesia’s Covid-19 development territory is entering an endemic period. “After more than three years, we are fighting together against the Covid-19 pandemic, since today, Wednesday June 21, 2023, the government decided to revoke the pandemic status and we are entering an endemic period,” said the President Jokowi in a statement. broadcast via the YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat. The decision to revoke the Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency status was made in line with the revocation of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (USPPI) status for Covid-19 which was made by the World Organization Health or WHO. This decision was also taken by the government considering the daily number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country which is close to zero. Serological survey results show that 99% of Indonesians have Covid-19 antibodies, he said. Entering this endemic period, the Head of State reminded the population to remain vigilant and to continue to practice healthy and clean lifestyles. The President also hopes that this repeal decision will increase the economic dynamism of the country. Of course, with this decision, the government hopes that the national economy will get better and improve the quality of socio-economic life of the people, he said. Author: Hardianto Publisher: Oka Suryawan – Advertisement –

