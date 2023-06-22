Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis, political prisoners ignored in Washington

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to the United States this week that has included meetings with Elon Musk and author Nassim Nicholas Taleb, among others, will meet President Joe Biden on Thursday and be invited to a state dinner in the evening. The trip is aimed at cementing a partnership between India and the United States which, among other objectives, intends to firm up a future US-India partnership against China.

Yet, while Modis’ visit was vaunted As a friendship blossomed between two of the world’s greatest democracies, the rosy lens obscured a darker story: the increasingly grim plight of India’s political prisoners, many of whom are well known to non-governmental organizations and Western media, under the right wing Modi government.

A long list of Indian civil society members currently languishes in the country’s prisons.

Perhaps the most emblematic example is that of Khurram Parvez, a Kashmiri human rights activist and president of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances. Parvez, 45, has for years been at the forefront of documenting human rights abuses in Kashmir, particularly torture, extrajudicial detention and massacres, during a long insurgency in the territory. He was arrested in November 2021 as part of a wider Indian government crackdown and has since been in prison. His arrest did not go entirely unnoticed: Time magazine in 2022 named Parvez on its list of 100 most influential people in the worldcalling him a modern-day David who gave a voice to families who lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state.

Despite his high profile status, the fate of Parvez and others like him has not figured much in celebratory statements about US-India relations. Although the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention recently criticized his detention and called for his release, no major U.S. human rights organization has released a statement about Parvez being scheduled for Modis’ high-level U.S. visit. This silence had a chilling effect with repercussions far beyond his own destiny.

If we can’t even get them to talk about his case, who’s going to talk about an unconnected 16-year-old in prison?

Over the past 20 years, Khurram has become the face of human rights work in Kashmir, as well as the most outspoken and open person to connect with the international community. He was someone others assumed had implicit protections because of his notoriety, said Imraan Mir, co-founder of the Kashmir Law and Justice Project. His arrest effectively signaled the end of all human rights work in Kashmir. Famous people all over the world know Khurram and call him their friend. If we can’t even get them to talk about his case, who’s going to talk about an unconnected 16-year-old in prison?

Parvez is just one of many prominent Indian activists and journalists who have disappeared in jail over the past few years under the Modis government. Some of the other most famous names include Fahad Shah, a contributing writer for the left-leaning American magazine The Nation; Irfan Mehraj, writer for Deutsche Welle and Al Jazeera; activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid; And countless others who had the misfortune of clashing with Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

India’s prisons have begun to fill with large numbers of its own highly educated citizens, even as the BJP continues to grow in popularity, thanks in part to flashy economic and infrastructure projects whose completion is planned across the country.

Modi is widely expected to win in elections scheduled for next year. The Indian leader, whose star rose in the United States years after being banished from the country for his alleged involvement in serious human rights abuses, is also due to deliver a speech at a joint session of Congress on Thursday.

A perception of democratic backsliding in India under his rule led several progressive American politicians to announce a boycott of the address, including members of the so-called Squad: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. ; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. ; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

A joint address is among the most prestigious invitations and honors the United States Congress can bestow. We should not do this for people whose human rights record is deeply troubling, especially people who our own State Department has found engage in systematic human rights abuses. man from religious minorities and caste-oppressed communities, Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement, calling on her colleagues who support pluralism, tolerance and free speech to join her in staying away from the speech.

Despite the boycott’s symbolic value, these members of Congress are clearly outliers in the US establishment, which has shown minimal reservations about embracing Modi.

The strategic reasons for doing so, including tapping into what is believed to be a major market in the future for Western companies and enhancing military cooperation to contain China in the event of conflict, seem compelling at first glance. seen. Leaving human rights entirely aside, however, risks making a mockery of the oft-repeated assertion that India and the United States are bound by values ​​rather than mere interests.

Western countries have been very reluctant to criticize India for its human rights record.

Anyone who criticizes the government, whether human rights defenders, journalists or climate change activists, is harassed or, in the worst case scenario, detained and charged under the government’s sedition laws. countries,” said Juliette Rousselot, program officer for West and South Asia for the International Federation for Human Rights. The Khurrams case is emblematic of the systematic muzzling of civic space by Indian authorities in India. The Kashmiris bear the brunt of this policy, but they are far from the only victim. His case has unfortunately not received as much attention as we would like for a number of reasons. But, generally speaking, that’s because Western countries have been very reluctant to criticize India for its human rights record.

Despite calls for prioritize human rights issues in the context of bilateral relations between the United States and India, there is no indication that the plight of political prisoners in India figured in the discussions between the two leaders, which seemed more focused on securing lucrative weapons offers for the future. In this context, human rights and the plight of activists like Parvez, among others, have come to be seen by many as a mere distraction from more important issues.

People in political circles are under the impression that if they talk about human rights issues Indians will get very angry, said Mir, the Kashmiri lawyer. So they don’t want to ruffle the feathers.