The King in the North, Windrush and ChickenNugNugz





Labors Andy Burnham explains to Nish and Coco why he doesn’t mind being labeled the King in the North and why he thinks our political system needs a complete rewiring. He also gives his reaction to the demise of his old pandemic-era nemesis Boris Johnson and shrugs off concerns that Manchester City are going to bed with Abu Dhabi – the landlords who brought such success to the Manchester City F.C. We celebrate the 75th anniversary of Windrush with a member of the Windrush generation, Catherine Ross, who tells us how the Caribbeans introduced the British to hydration, among other things! Meanwhile, Nish and Coco blame the Home Office for backtracking on promises made in the wake of the Windrush scandal. Plus, the mortgage ticking time bomb is set to explode before the next election, the return of austerity twins David Cameron and George Osborne, and why Rishi Sunak is a piece of shit chicken. Coco also reveals why tough football man Graeme Souness made her cry, and who is the mysterious PSUK fan known only as ChickenNugNugz? Pod Save the UK is a cut-rate production for Crooked Media.

Contact us by email : [email protected] WhatsApp: 07514 644572 (UK) or + 44 7514 644572 Twitter: @podsavetheuk Guests: Andy Burnham, Labor Mayor of Greater Manchester Catherine Ross, founder and director of Museumand, the national museum of Caribbean heritage Audio credits: Hello Great Britain (ITV) BBC breakfast TV BBC News

