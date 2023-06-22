Politics
How will Israeli-Turkish relations be affected by Erdogan’s re-election?
I was on vacation in Turkey (now officially called Türkiye) during the first round of presidential elections when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan missed out on re-election by just 0.48%. Two weeks later, in the second round of voting on May 28, the strong man from Ankara won with 52.18% of the vote.
Questions have been raised about the fairness of Turkey’s elections, with critics pointing to how Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) dominates the airwaves. I saw this firsthand, watching the results arrive at the home of a Turkish host who, to get the full picture, zapped between different media outlets, from pro-government channels to pro-opposition channels – there has many more firsts than lasts.
If the Israeli public could determine the outcome of the elections in Turkey, there would likely have been an opposition victory, it is widely believed that Erdogan’s brand of political Islam encompasses ideological hostility towards the Jewish state.
Ankara-Jerusalem relations were much more positive when I first joined the Israeli Foreign Ministry in 1990. This period was considered the “golden age” of bilateral cooperation, which was presented as a example of how a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) could maintain excellent relations with Israel.
With hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists visiting Turkey every year for joint Israeli Air Force and Turkish military air training exercises, the two U.S. allies have enjoyed a strong and multifaceted partnership.
DESPITE TURKEY’s vote against the November 1947 UN partition plan for the establishment of a Jewish state, just two years later it became the first Muslim-majority country to officially recognize Israel.
David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister, attached particular importance to ties with Turkey. He championed what was called the “periphery doctrine”, which sought to offset Arab hostility by cultivating strong relations with pro-Western nations on the periphery of the Middle East – Imperial Ethiopia, Iran Pahlavi and Republican Turkey.
Turkey’s relations with Israel: a relationship of ups and downs
Over the decades, Ankara’s relations with Jerusalem have always had their ups and downs: the Turks, although not necessarily having an automatic affinity with the Arabs, have nevertheless shown a certain Muslim solidarity, and therefore, periodic escalations in the Arab-Israeli conflict tended to have a negative impact on Turkey’s relations with Israel.
Under Erdogan’s rule, it was more down than up, although it got off to a fairly good start in the years immediately following the AKP’s electoral breakthrough in November 2002.
In May 2005, Erdogan visited Israel with a delegation of business leaders to strengthen business ties. He was also keen to strengthen defense cooperation and give Ankara a role in restoring Arab-Israeli peace. During this visit, he declared anti-Semitism a “crime against humanity”.
The following year, as spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I participated in a meeting between Foreign Ministers Tzipi Livni and Abdullah Gul. Emblematic of this strong relationship, Gul hailed Israel’s sensitive handling of tensions around the al-Aqsa Mosque.
At the time, it was said that the AKP’s brand of moderate Islamism was a cousin of European Christian Democracy and was no obstacle to good relations with Israel.
It shouldn’t be. In December 2008, amid Turkey’s attempt to mediate between Israel and Syria, Operation Cast Lead was launched against Hamas in Gaza. Erdogan fumed, believing Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, whom he had just met, had deliberately misled him about the IDF’s upcoming operation.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2009, Erdogan confronted President Shimon Peres, leaving their common stage in protest.
May 2010 blue marmara The incident, with its Turkish deaths, further exacerbated the crisis. Erdogan denounced the Israeli navy’s interception of the Gaza flotilla as “state terrorism”.
UNDER ERDOGAN’S LEADERSHIP, Ankara’s traditional pro-Western orientation would be eclipsed by a new Middle Eastern identity. During the Arab Spring, he presented Turkey as the Islamic democratic model for the Arab world.
On tour in North Africa in September 2011, Erdogan received an enthusiastic reception. But being the standard bearer of the Arab Revolution was not conducive to maintaining good ties with Israel, and he soon condemned Zionism as a “crime against humanity”.
In March 2013, President Barack Obama brokered a reconciliation deal: Benjamin Netanyahu expressing regret for any mistakes in the blue marmara intercepting and agreeing to compensate the families of the dead Turks, and Erdogan dropping war crimes charges against the IDF personnel involved. But any relaxation was short-lived.
In October 2013, The Washington Post reported that Ankara helped Tehran uncover Mossad agents in Iran. And Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in July-August 2014 saw Erdogan accuse Israel of attempting a “systematic genocide of Palestinians”.
Early 2016 saw a renewed push to normalize relations, but any progress proved fleeting, with Erdogan responding angrily to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Ankara declared a three-day period of national mourning and hosted an emergency Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit to denounce America and Israel.
Increasingly, Israel’s internal security officials grew concerned about Turkish activity on the Temple Mount and its support for local agitators.
Like Islamists elsewhere, Erdogan espoused anti-Semitic bias, even hinting that domestic opposition to his prolonged rule was linked to the “seed of Israel” and the “interest rate lobby”.
ERDOGAN’S PARTIALITY towards Hamas has been a particular problem. Despite Ankara’s pledge to the contrary, Hamas cadres have continued to incite terrorism from Turkish soil.
In May 2018, in response to the deaths of 60 Palestinians in Hamas-induced riots on the Gaza perimeter fence, Ankara expelled Israeli Ambassador Eitan Na’eh. The Turks invited journalists to film the Israeli diplomat undergoing a security check as he left the country.
An opportunity for better relations arose with the visit of President Isaac Herzog in March 2022 to Ankara. During the official welcoming ceremony, Erdogan said that Israeli-Turkish relations are “of great value to our countries”.
This visit was followed by meetings between foreign ministers and exchanges of ambassadors – Israeli Irit Lillian presenting her credentials to the Turkish president on December 27, 2022.
After Erdogan’s recent re-election, Herzog tweeted, “I am confident that we will continue to work together to strengthen and expand the good ties between Turkey and Israel.”
These words may be more than diplomatic niceties; the heterogeneous Turkish opposition bloc trying in vain to topple Erdogan included both dissident Islamists and leftists, with neither group favoring rapprochement with Israel.
Paradoxically, those who hope for an improvement in Israeli-Turkish relations can hail Erdogan’s electoral triumph. In the current Turkish political reality, perhaps only he – despite all his anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic baggage – has both the ability and the motivation to ensure a healthier Ankara-Jerusalem relationship.
The writer, a former adviser to the prime minister, is president of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy at Reichman University. Connect with him on LinkedIn @Ambassador Mark Regev.
