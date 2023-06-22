Donald Trump may have found a controversial Republican ally to stand by his side during Melania’s absence





Donald Trump doesn’t really have much support when it comes to his third presidential run. Melania Trump is nowhere to be found and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have left the political building. However, the former president may have found support in a controversial figure within the Republican Party, Kari Lake.

Lake, a former news anchor who lost Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race, reportedly spent quite a bit of time at Mar-a-Lago, according to People. Kari Lake is there the whole time, an insider shared with the outlet. There’s a suite she practically lives in. Now, GOP insiders say Lake is working hard to convince Donald Trump to make her his running mate. She works the case. She wants something bigger, faster, to make up for her loss in Arizona, a second source noted. And she’s releasing a book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started, on June 27 that proves how ambitious she is to have a national platform.

Republican 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake speaks during the Ronald Reagan Dinner at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, States States, Friday, March 3, 2023.

Lake and the former president bonded over their insistence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and she used that same tactic in her run for governor. An Arizona judge dismissed his election lawsuit in May after trying to challenge the results of the vote. This strategy should sound familiar to anyone who follows Donald Trump’s political book.

At this point, Donald Trump could use an ally now that he’s mired in legal issues and has quite a few challengers for this Republican Party nomination. Lake has a lot of her own critics, but she might just fit the abrasive style of past presidents, as she seems to be a true MAGA supporter.

