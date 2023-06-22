Politics
Top US officials caught off guard by Biden calling Xi a ‘dictator’
WASHINGTON Senior U.S. officials said Wednesday they were caught off guard when President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator just 24 hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing and appeared to realize a breakthrough in the tense relations between the countries.
Officials privately sought to clarify with the Chinese on Wednesday that Bidens’ description of Xi does not reflect a new topic of discussion or an official change in administration policy. Officials said they did not expect the controversy to be a major setback to the progress Blinken made during his trip to China.
It shouldn’t be surprising that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences we have, we’re certainly not alone in this, a senior administration official said Wednesday. The president believes that diplomacy, including that undertaken by Secretary Blinken, is the responsible way to manage tensions. Secretary Blinken has had a good trip and made some progress. We have every expectation to take advantage of this progress.
At a fundraising campaign in California on Tuesday night, Biden said Xi was very upset when the US military shot down a Chinese spy balloon he didn’t know was flying across the United States. Biden added. He then went on to say that Xi was unaware that the balloon flew over the continental United States after being blown off course near Alaska.
China angrily responded that Bidens’ comments were wildly absurd and irresponsible.
Blinken, who met Xi on Monday, was seen as having made progress in restoring diplomatic and economic communications between the United States and China, although he was pushed back in his efforts to restore dialogue between the leaders. military of both countries.
A second senior administration official said Wednesday that Blinken is used to the president making sensational remarks and that he is not upset. The official said the Chinese were well aware from their lengthy discussions with Blinken that the United States would always disagree with them on some issues, but the two superpowers still need to work together where they can.
The official predicted China was likely angrier with Biden, saying Xi was not all-powerful and didn’t know what was going on with the ball.
Clear that Biden’s remarks were unplanned, officials offered various interpretations of those remarks.
A third senior US official played down Bidens’ remark, saying he was making a comment about dictators in general, without specifically calling out the Chinese leader. But another official said it was clear the president was calling Xi a dictator.
There were no news cameras or audio recordings allowed inside the fundraiser, which was held in a wealthy suburb of San Francisco. Only a handful of reporters were allowed inside to take notes. The White House also produced a transcript of the presidents’ remarks, as it does for all campaign fundraisers.
Biden tends to speak more freely behind closed doors with well-heeled Democratic donors than in front of the cameras. At a fundraiser in Los Angeles last fall, Biden warned against Armageddon if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
On other occasions, Biden has chosen to speak publicly on sensitive foreign policy issues in a way that is at odds with his administration’s official policy, even when the eyes of the world are on him. Biden has repeatedly said that the United States would intervene militarily if China intervened in Taiwan, for example, only to have his aides clarify that his comments did not represent a change in long-standing American policy. And at the end of a speech in Poland on the war in Ukraine, Biden said of Putin: For God’s sake, this man can’t stay in power. Administration officials were quick to clarify that his off-the-cuff remark did not mark an official shift in US support for regime change in Russia.
The presidential comeback is a narrative that top Bidens aides and the president himself hate, officials said. It’s a delicate effort to balance sensitive diplomatic concerns with a loquacious boss who speaks his mind and has resulted in a thorough analysis of the presidents’ language.
But Bidens’ comments did not create a firestorm of criticism from Republicans in Congress, who have often argued the president was not tough enough on China. Instead, some Republican lawmakers encouraged Biden to accept his comments.
Biden is right: Xi is a dictator, and we should treat him as such, House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Mike McCaul of Texas said in a statement. This administration must stop accommodating Beijing and must start advancing competitive actions.
When asked if he agreed with Bidens’ assessment that Xi is a dictator, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., replied: Well, look, I would say he has a lot of autocratic tendencies. It is not an open and full-fledged democracy, to say the least.
But Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican and former New Jersey governor who backed Biden in the 2020 presidential race, said she was intrigued by his remarks.
Didn’t he think and just say that because that’s what he believes, and he kind of forgot that what he was doing was trying to ease the tension? Whitman said in an interview. It was weird to me, frankly, and that’s the kind of thing I’m going to watch. If there is more of that, then we must have real concerns.
For now, administration officials said they hoped this controversy would pass quickly and that Beijing’s economic concerns would not allow it to derail plans for visits by the US Treasury and Commerce secretaries.
But the person who was perhaps least surprised by Biden’s comments was Xi himself, said Jacob Stokes, senior fellow for the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for New American Security, a think tank from Washington.
Xi knows what President Biden thinks of him, said Stokes, who was an adviser to Biden on Asia policy when he was vice president. There are crocodile tears over this comment from China.
Peter Nicholas, ryan noble And Catherine Doyle contributed.
