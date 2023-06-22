House censures Adam Schiff for his role in Trump probe





The GOP-led House on Wednesday officially censured Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, for his role in the investigation of former President Donald J. Trump, the first of what could be a series of votes aimed at to punish those whom the Republicans considered the parties. enemies.

The censure passed by a party online vote of 213 to 209 with six voting Republicans in attendance. The measure received backing from President Kevin McCarthy after his main sponsor, Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, changed her language to remove a multimillion-dollar fine that some Republicans considered unconstitutional.

Adam Schiff has launched an all-out political campaign based on baseless distortions against a sitting US president, Ms Luna said. The censor accused him of engaging in lies, misrepresentations and abuse of sensitive information as he sought to uncover links between Mr Trump and Russia.

It is rare for a member of Congress to be censured, a punishment that amounts to a public reprimand. The Chamber has only censured members 24 times in Chambers history, and usually only after finding wrongdoing. Before Mr. Schiff, only two members of the House had been censured in nearly four decades.

Democrats erupted chanting Shame! to Republicans after the vote, and surrounded Mr. Schiff in a protective circle as he made his way to the House well to receive the censure. Rep. Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, said the proceedings were a disgrace.

Five of the six Republicans who voted present are members of the ethics committee. Such a vote is traditional to maintain independence in such cases for members of the ethics committee, who would be tasked with investigating Mr. Schiff.

Mr. Schiff, who is seeking a Senate seat and has cited censorship against him in fundraising efforts, said he became a target only because he stood up to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Schiff led the first impeachment prosecution against Mr. Trump and served on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

You honor me with your enmity, Mr. Schiff told Republicans from the House floor, pointing out that Mr. Trump had been indicted for mishandling classified documents.

Donald Trump is indicted for actions that compromise our national security and McCarthy would spend the nations time on small political rewards, thinking he can censure or condemn Trump’s opposition into submission, Schiff said. But I won’t give in. Not an inch.

The vote came at a time of mounting Republican anger, as far-right members of Congress increasingly campaign for the removal of President Biden or members of his administration.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican and leader of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, is seeking to force a vote on Mr Biden’s impeachment this week. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, who has pushed to remove FBI Director Christopher Wray, on Wednesday accused Ms. Boebert of copying her articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden.

But Mr. McCarthy on Wednesday sought to impose a sense of strategy on his restless conference. The speaker used a closed meeting of Republicans to argue against a quick impeachment of Mr Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr. McCarthy argued that Republicans would look inconsistent if they insisted on censoring Mr. Schiff for what Republicans see as a politicized impeachment process, then turned around and impeached Mr. Biden before the committees. the House investigating the Biden administration and the Biden family’s business interests. the members had finished their work.

Mr. McCarthy told members that he was not opposed to pursuing impeachment proceedings against Mr. Biden or any of his cabinet members, but that he believed a proper investigation should d first be conducted.

House speakers often have trouble controlling their most aggressive members. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wielded renowned control over the House floor, couldn’t stop Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, from forcing a vote to impeach Mr. Trump before she was ready to do so. TO DO.

House Republicans rush to punish Mr. Schiff and Mr. Biden comes a week after Mr. Trump was indicted federally over allegations he mishandled classified documents, and a day after the department of Justice announced that prosecutors will charge the president’s son, Hunter Biden, with a misdemeanor. tax crimes. Republicans spent much of Tuesday protesting what they called a two-tier court system, in which the young Biden faced penalties they deemed too lenient.

Ms. Luna’s initial effort to punish Mr. Schiff failed last week, when the House voted 225 to 196 to table, or kill, its first resolution. His initial effort called for an ethics investigation of Mr. Schiff and a $16 million fine if he was found to have lied.

Libertarian-leaning Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, was among the Republicans who argued the fine was unconstitutional.

The last member to be censored was Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, in 2021, after he posted a manipulated video on his social media showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and to attack Mr. Biden.

