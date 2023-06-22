Donald Trump arrested: DOJ hands over first evidence against former president in classified documents case





Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has received the first batch of evidence obtained during their search for Mar-a-Lago.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team has turned over several documents the government is seeking to use in his case, including documents and evidence obtained by subpoena, search or grand jury testimony; documents and photographs; complete copies of CCTV footage; and the testimonies of people who will testify for the government.

BIDEN’S CLIMATE AGENDA DREAMS MEET MILITARY REALITIES

The court filing says the evidence tendered “includes grand jury testimony from witnesses who will testify for the government at the trial of this case” and “any payments, promises of immunity, leniency, preferential treatment or other inducements.” made to future government witnesses.”

The evidence could direct Trump’s anger at some people working with him if they testify against him without his knowledge.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Smith’s indictment alleges Trump knowingly and willfully mishandled classified documents after he left the White House and resisted efforts to return them to the National Archives. The government alleges that he kept 31 documents related to sensitive defense secrets, from nuclear programs to attack plans, that he shared them with people without authorization on at least two occasions and that he was personally involved in the decision to retain them.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, maintained his innocence and his legal team said he would not accept a plea deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/trump-team-mar-a-lago-evidence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos