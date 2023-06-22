Biden challenging China, remarks from Xi Jinping’s ‘dictator’

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his comments calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator had not undermined progress in US-China relations and that he expected to meet Xi in the future.

Biden said his outspoken statements regarding China just aren’t something I’m going to change much.

The Chinese government earlier Thursday registered a formal protest against his remarks. During a fundraising campaign earlier in the week, Biden called the Chinese president a dictator, portrayed him as out of touch during last winter’s uproar over a Chinese spy balloon and dismissed the China as having real economic difficulties.

Biden was speaking at a White House press conference alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WASHINGTON (AP) China said Thursday it had registered an official protest against President Joe Bidens’ reference to Chinese leader Xi Jinping asa dictator,while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the crucial importance for the two rival powers to maintain relations despite their disagreements.

Bidens’ remarks at a 2024 re-election fundraiser on Tuesday opened a new rift just after Secretary of State AntonyBlinken concluded a visit to Beijingthis was intended as a step towards stabilizing ties and improving communications with China.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said it had formally protested, with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng telling senior White House and State Department officials on Wednesday that Washington should take serious steps to quash the negative impact of what Biden said or bear all the consequences.

With the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and its supreme leader, people can’t help but question the sincerity of the US side in its efforts to stabilize relations, according to the embassy statement. The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against the Chinese leader and will respond resolutely.

Diplomatic row with China comes as Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lavishstate visitwhere a central theme will be a shared distrust of China.

As an official government-to-government communication, the ambassadors’ message to the Biden administration carries more weight than the critical comments made the day before by a Chinese government spokesperson to reporters. China gave no further details on how the ambassador delivered his message, whether it was asking for an apology from the Biden administration or what the consequences would be.

In recent years, China and the United States have gone back and forth between diplomatic flare-ups. China has used measures ranging from severing diplomatic ties to staging military maneuvers off Taiwan to show its displeasure.

On Wednesday, Biden administration officials defended Bidens’ remarks, saying the president had been keen to draw distinctions between the world’s democracies and autocracies. The State Department said Thursday it does not comment on private diplomatic discussions.

Speaking at an independent press conference in Paris, Yellen said of the comments, I think President Biden and I both believe that maintaining communication is essential to dispel misperceptions, calculation errors. We need to work together as much as possible.

But we have disagreements, and we are also frank in acknowledging that we have disagreements, she added.

Yellen recentlyadvocated for improved relationsbetween the United States and China, arguing that cooperation is necessary to maintain global stability.

Speaking asa two-day meeting starts in Parison improving the global financial response to climate change and poverty, Yellen said she was certainly pleased to see China participating in this summit.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang was among dozens of heads of state and government, global finance officials and activists who converged on the French capital to discuss ways toreform the global financial systemand tackling the crises of debt, climate change and poverty, especially for developing countries.

I think it’s important, as President Biden does, that the world’s two largest economies work together to address global challenges, Yellen said.

She also stressed that debt restructuring was a US priority.

As a growing number of countries grapple with unsustainable debt made worse by the fallout from climate change, Yellen encouraged all creditors to start negotiations to make the burden bearable. China is thethe largest public lender in the world.

Citing Zambia, the southAfrican countries she visited in January, Yellen said she was encouraged by the progress on the debt negotiations and hoped the debt treatment could move forward soon. She did not provide details.

Other urgent pending cases must also move quickly, she added, citing Ghana and Sri Lanka.