The upper court faces its decisive moment

In a significant development, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday formed a wider bench of nine members to hear motions filed by former CJP Jawad S Khawaja and others against the trial of suspected rioters of May 9 before the military courts.

Led by the CJP itself, the largest bench includes two of the most experienced judges in the SC – Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Sardar Tariq Masood. Interestingly, CJP Bandial included these two judges for the first time in a bench hearing a politically sensitive case.

According to the list of additional cases released by the SC Deputy Registrar on Wednesday, the bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Judge Ayesha A Maik.

The bench will take place today [Thursday] petitions filed by former CJP Khawaja, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and civil society against the court-martial of those who allegedly vandalized state properties and of the army following the May 9 arrest of Imran Khan.

The inclusion of Judge Isa – who was notified as the next CJP three months in advance on Wednesday – sparked debate in legal circles. Since the enactment of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, which seeks to streamline the powers of the CJP, Justice Isa has not served on any court.

This case is a great test for Judge Isa for several reasons.

In a hearing of motions against the formation of military courts following the December 2014 attack on schoolchildren, Judge Isa was among the minority judges – including former Judge Jawwad S Khawaja – who said unconstitutional the trial of civilians before military tribunals. .

Some legal experts have said that if the larger bench is made in consultation with the senior Puisne Judge, Judge Isa, then CJP Bandial wins. Otherwise the composition of this bench will be considered as part of judicial policy and in this case anything can be expected from certain members of the bench.

Former Additional Attorney General Tariq Mahmood Khokhar said if the nine-member bench is formed through mutual consultation and consensus, it is a triumph for the CJP and the SC. “But if this is a unilateral CJP decision, expect the unexpected.”

Seven most experienced judges are part of the bench.

However, the inclusion of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik in the broader judiciary is not based on seniority, suggesting that there may be other considerations at the work.

Abdul Moiz Jaferii’s lawyer said the formation of this bench is a last ditch attempt by the outgoing CJP to leave a legacy “that is about something other than his disastrous court of [former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief] Imran Khan.”

“It is a bench that could break up from the start of the procedure due to the presence of a CS judge because several judges have expressed their desire to have nothing to do with him,” he said. added.

Recently, CJP Bandial remarked that Judge Naqvi’s inclusion in a bench was a silent message to those who filed a complaint against him for alleged violations of the code of conduct.

A lawyer asked if the CJP had tried to reach a consensus before forming the bench.

Some experienced lawyers think that the court could ask applicants challenging the military courts to first go to the higher courts. The maintainability of the petition will be a big problem for the bench.

However, the senior bar associations unanimously oppose the trial of civilians under the Army Act. If the court rejects the motions on technical grounds, the bench may face a backlash from right-wing activists.

Mirza’s lawyer Moiz Baig said that while lawyers, bar associations and judges themselves have urged the CJP to build more inclusive benches, such urgings have borne little fruit.

“Nevertheless, Judge Bandial’s decision to include Judge Isa, Judge Shah and other judges whose views differ significantly from his own is most interesting.

In his 2015 judgment, Judge Isa observed that military tribunals violate the rights of the citizen as enshrined in the Constitution. Judge Bandial, however, had held that these courts were not incompatible with the basic structure of the Constitution.

Baig said Judge Bandial’s decision to include Judge Isa on the bench puts him on the spot.

“It remains to be seen whether Judge Isa will maintain his position on military tribunals or recuse himself given that he has already expressed his views on military tribunals and that the SC had previously prevented him from hearing cases involving Imran Khan, who is one of the petitioners.

“Questions also emerge whether the inclusion of Judge Isa in the bench is intended to reduce division in the justice system or is it designed to put Judge Isa in place,” he added.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar said Section 2(d) and Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 were amended by Defense Service Orders No. 3 and No. 4 of 1967. These amendments introduced the provisions allowing civilians to be tried before a military tribunal.

“The Supreme Court, in its cases PLD 1975 SC 506, PLD 3015 SC 506 and 2017 SCMR 1249, has consistently held that these amendments are valid enactments; are not contrary to the provisions of the Constitution and would not create a new offence,” he said.

According to Khokhar, these Supreme Court judgments further ruled that as they are valid pieces of legislation, civilians can be tried under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 if they are involved in the violation of civil offenses pursuant to Section 2 (d) and Article 59 of the Act.

He said the issue of interpretation of the Constitution and amendments to the Army Law was heard by different benches comprising from 3 to 17 judges.

“As this is again a matter of the interpretation of the Constitution and the nullification of the provisions of Section 2(d), Section 59 and Section 94 of the Act on the army, it will be more appropriate that a tribunal full of all available judges be constituted to hear such petitions.

He said that the present petitions were filed for violation of fundamental rights, but section 8 also provided for the exception that the Pakistan Army Act 1952, the Air Force Act 1953 Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961 could not be challenged. of the Fourth Schedule to Part 1 of the Constitution as an exception provided for in the Constitution.

“Thus, the maintainability of these petitions under Section 184(3) of the Constitution would be a more significant issue, particularly when the Supreme Court has already upheld these disputed provisions of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 by through its various judgments.

He said earlier eleven SC judges had issued an order in favor of the constitutional amendment to the army law. “It would therefore be appropriate for the largest bench that hears motions to have more than eleven judges.”

“Without suspending the contested provisions of the law and without resorting to the legislative competence of parliament and the previous judgments of the SC validating these provisions, it would be very difficult for the judiciary to pass an interim order to suspend the process initiated under the army law.”

Background

On May 9, suspected PTI party supporters and workers vandalized and set fire to state and military properties and memorials after authorities arrested PTI leader Imran Khan at the premises of a Federal Capital Court.

A week after the incident, the country’s military leadership called for trials of the rioters in military courts under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923. The government country’s civilian approved the decision on May 16.

Later, dozens of suspected rioters were handed over to military authorities for court-martial. Meanwhile, a number of petitioners including PTI leader Imran Khan, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan and some members of civil society have challenged the decision.

