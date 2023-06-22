Clive Myrie after being removed from News At Ten after Boris jokes





Clive Myrie has responded to reports that he has been removed from a News At Ten newsletter. (Getty) Clive Myrie has spoken out after it was claimed he was removed from News At Ten after making jokes about Boris Johnson. Reportedly, the TV star learned he was not on the BBC News on Friday June 16 after making jokes about the former Prime Minister in Have I Got News For You (HIGNFY), which aired on the BBC the same evening. . He spoke about it on Stephs Packed Lunch after host Steph McGovern told him he had been trending online and explained he couldn’t make the news because it was too close to the show comical. Learn more: Clive Myrie sets the record straight after being accused of ‘playing down’ the energy crisis When asked if he could present News At Ten this Friday night, the 58-year-old admitted: No, no, I couldn’t, I couldn’t, no. Did you have to be pulled from doing it then because you made all those fruity jokes on Have I Got News For You? McGovern asked. It had nothing to do with the jokes,” Myrie explained. “They would have just pulled the program if it was the jokes, it wasn’t the jokes, it was because the two programs were too close to each other. The star joked about Boris Johnson. (AP) McGovern asked if it would have been too weird for him to be lighthearted in one show and then serious in the next, and he replied, Boom! The host asked Myrie when he knew he would not present the bulletin as planned, and he replied: It was after I recorded the show, that is to say the day before. Clive Myrie said he loved doing Have I Got News For You. (Getty Images) Myrie also revealed that he wasn’t worried about being fired, saying: Why would I mind? I did the Six Oclock News that night. Learn more: Viewers tell BBC’s Clive Myrie to ‘stay safe’ as he returns to Ukraine He also talked about how much fun he had on HIGNFY, confessing that being out of that kind of news shackles for a while is awesome.

