Turkey hikes interest rates as Erdogan aims to tame inflation





Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates sharply on Thursday, the clearest sign yet that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is steering his country toward more orthodox economic policies in hopes of tackling a painful cost crisis. the life. The spike in rates, from 8.5% to 15%, came less than a month after Mr Erdogan, Turkey’s dominant politician for two decades, won a third presidential term despite the challenge of a newly unified, high inflation that left many Turks feeling poorer, and catastrophic earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people. Members of the Turkish opposition had feared that Mr Erdogan would use his victory to suppress his opponents and further consolidate power. But to date he has taken no drastic action and has largely stuck to his previous positions, including using Turkey’s NATO membership to prevent Sweden from joining the alliance. His biggest shift has been in economic policy, an apparent effort to stave off the threat of interwoven economic problems that economists say are a big part of Mr Erdogans’ cause.

The official annual inflation rate exceeded 80% last year and was 39.5% last month, eroding the purchasing power of Turkish families and sending the national currency, the lira, plunging to record lows. Outside groups have accused the government of manipulating statistics, saying the actual inflation rate is twice as high.

Ahead of last month’s election, Erdogan dipped into central bank foreign exchange reserves to keep the pound from falling further while freeing up billions of dollars in new spending to shield voters from the immediate impact of the crisis. high inflation. He raised the minimum wage, increased the salaries of civil servants and changed regulations to allow millions of Turks to receive early government pensions. Erdogan has also insisted on repeatedly cutting interest rates, from 19% in 2021 to 8.5% this year, in defiance of orthodox economic theory and practice, which calls for raising rates to control inflation. Since his victory on May 28, Mr. Erdogan has not directly announced a change of course, but has taken several measures that point to more conventional economic policies which, while aiming to control inflation and reduce the threat of monetary crisis, could also throw the economy into recession.

He reappointed Mehmet Simsek, a highly regarded former Merrill Lynch banker and minister in Mr Erdogans’ government, as finance minister. To lead the central bank, he appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan, a Princeton-trained economist and former executive of the defunct First Republic Bank. Ms. Erkan is the first woman in Türkiye to hold this position. In announcing the interest rate hike, the bank said further hikes would follow in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved. Given the new appointments, many analysts were expecting an even bolder rate hike, and the value of the pound continued to fall after the new rate was announced. Mr Erdogan has long championed the unorthodox idea that lower rates lead to lower inflation, a theory that hasn’t worked but has enabled continued economic growth. It remains unclear whether Mr. Erdogan will continue to allow interest rates to rise if Turkey’s economy begins to slow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/22/world/middleeast/erdogan-turkey-interest-rates-economy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos