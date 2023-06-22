Trump-era special adviser John Durham testifies to ‘sobering’ report on FBI Russia probe





Washington — Special Counsel John Durham, who reviewed the origins of the FBI’s investigation into possible Russian ties to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, testified before a House committee on Wednesday. , detailing the “sobering” findings of its controversial report a week after it was published. release.

Durham’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee was the second time he has appeared before lawmakers this week. He testified behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

“As we said in the report, our findings are sobering,” Durham told the committee. “I can tell you that after spending more than 40 years as a prosecutor, they particularly made me think.”

Durham’s 316-page report criticized the FBI, saying the agents exhibited “confirmation bias” and concluding that the basis for launching an investigation into whether Trump’s campaign was coordinating with Russia in 2016 was “seriously flawed”.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appear to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their assets at the start of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” the report said, referring to the investigation’s codename. Trump from the FBI.

A career federal prosecutor and Justice Department official, Durham was a U.S. Attorney in Connecticut in 2019 when then-Attorney General William Barr assigned him to review the FBI’s decision to open an investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016. He was elevated to special counsel. the following year and allowed to continue his investigation under the Biden administration.

Special Counsel John Durham testifies on his report into the FBI’s investigation into potential contacts between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 21, 2023. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Throughout the four-year investigation, Trump and his allies believed Durham’s probe would show the FBI was unfairly targeting him when it opened an investigation into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Wednesday, Durham pointed out that the production of the so-called Steele Dossier, an opposition memo that included unproven accusations compiled by a former British intelligence officer, was funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, and was a deeply flawed dossier that was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants.

Questioned by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, Durham agreed he had the authority to bring charges against Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or former FBI Director James Comey in his role as special counsel — if he had the evidence. Durham also agreed that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not interfere with his investigation.

“Attorney General Garland never asked me not to charge anyone,” Durham said.

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse asked Durham if he sided with some conservatives who believe the Justice Department and FBI should be defunded.

“I don’t think the Justice Department or the FBI should be funded,” Durham said. “I think maybe there should be changes etc, but without funding, no.”

Trump is now fighting federal charges alleging he mishandled classified documents and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them, prompting the former president and his supporters to once again claim the Justice Department has been ‘armed ” against him.

Much of Durham’s findings echoed details revealed in the Justice Department’s 2019 Inspector General’s investigation into the FBI investigation, which identified several procedural errors but concluded that it was not There was no “political bias” in the office.

Only three prosecutions resulted from Durham’s investigation. Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith has pleaded guilty, admitting he doctored an email that was submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as part of an app used to surveil the former adviser Trump campaign manager Carter Page.

Prominent Democratic attorney Michael Sussmann has been acquitted on charges of lying to investigators about his ties to the Clinton presidential campaign when he brought allegations to the FBI related to the Trump investigation.

The case against Russian analyst Igor Danchenko also ended in an acquittal. Danchenko was accused of lying to investigators about sources of information he provided to Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer behind the controversial Trump and Russia dossier.

In an apparent reference to the lack of meaningful criminal convictions resulting from the investigation, the report states that “not every injustice or transgression constitutes a criminal offence”.

“[T]The law doesn’t always make a person’s bad judgment, even horribly bad judgment, a crime,” he said.

Going forward, Durham recommended in his report that a career manager be assigned to challenge the FBI’s politically sensitive surveillance apps.

Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.

New trends

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political reporter for CBS News Digital. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

