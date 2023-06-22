PM Modi offers Biden Yeats the top ten Upanishads: What are the Upanishads? Why was Yeats interested in them?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was met by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC Wednesday June 21 Thursday evening in India where the first couple hosted him for a private dinner.

The Ten Main Upanishads, translated from Sanskrit by Hindu scripture scholar Shri Purohit Swami and Irish poet WB Yeats, is considered one of the best translations of the Upanishads, some of the most important Hindu religious texts. Written in the mid-1930s, the book was the product of Yeats’ desire to create a faithful translation of the original text while remaining accessible to the layman.

In 1937 WB Yeats published an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, co-authored with Shri Purohit Swami. Translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout the 1930s and it was one of Yeats’ last works. A copy of the first printed edition pic.twitter.com/yIi9QW290r ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

[A] translation that would read as if the original had been written in plain English, Yeats wrote in the preface to the original.

What are the two categories of Hindu scriptures?

There are broadly two categories of Hindu scriptures: shruti (freely translated as revealed) and smriti (memory). The first category is considered authoritative and includes the four Vedas (Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva) and their accompanying texts. These include the Brahmanas (ritual texts), the Aranyakas (forest or wild texts) and the Upanishads (philosophical texts).

The second category of Hindu scriptures are less authoritative in many respects, they are considered derived from the first but better known. These include the great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, Dharmashastras, Puranas and all other post-Vedic scriptures.

What are the Upanishads?

The Upanishads, also known as Vedanta as they signal the end of the total Veda, speculate on the ontological connection between humanity and the cosmos. They serve as foundational texts in many traditions of Hindu theology and have therefore attracted far more attention than the Vedas themselves.

Dating from around 800-500 BC, the Upanishads discuss concepts such as transmigration, which today have become central to Hindu tradition.

According to Chandogya UpanishadThose whose conduct here has been good will quickly obtain a good birth [literally,’womb’], the birth of a brahmin, the birth of a kshatriya, the birth of a vaishya. But those whose conduct here has been bad will quickly attain a bad birth, the birth of a dog, the birth of a pig or the birth of a Chandala. (translated by S Radhakrishnan).

The Upanishads were given special prominence in Hindu theology by the 8th century Hindu scholar Adi Shankara, whose interpretations synthesized the Advaita Vedanta tradition. It is a non-dualistic philosophy which has become in modern times, under the guidance of philosophers such as Swami Vivekananda and S Radhakrishnan, the most dominant force in Hindu intellectual thought.

This philosophy emphasizes the illusory nature of the transitory phenomenal world around us and puts forward the idea that the Brahman is the only and ultimate real. Most Upanishads, in fact, are concerned with the relationship between the at-manor the distinct and unchanging self of an individual, and the Brahmanthe ultimate reality of the universe.

There are ten main (or main) Upanishads:

Esha

Got it

Katha

Prashna

A lot of

Tomorrow

Taittiriya

Aitareya

Chandogya

Brihadaranyaka

Who was WB Yeats?

William Butler Yeats (1865-1939) is one of the most influential figures in modern English literature.

WB Yeats is one of the greatest modern poets in English and the most globally recognizable Irish poet of the 20th century, Dr Munish Tamang, associate professor of English at Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi.

Influenced by the likes of John Keats and William Wordsworth, Yeats the work spanned decades and covered a multitude of themes. While some of his poems provided insightful political and social commentary, other poems were more esoteric.

He played a central role in what came to be called the Irish Literary Revival and won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1923 for his ever-inspired poetry, which in highly artistic form expresses the spirit of an entire nation. .

Why was WB Yeats interested in the Upanishads?

WB Yeats’ interest in the Upanishads predates The Ten Main Upanishads by decades.

As a young adult, Yeats met Mohini Chatterjee, a prominent figure in Bengals burgeoning Theosophical circles, when the latter visited Dublin in 1885. After this meeting, Yeats wrote three poems (published in 1889) referring to India: The Indian to his love, The Indian to God, and Anushuya and Vijaya.

However, WB Yeats’ connection to India is perhaps best seen in his friendship with Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore and Yeats first met in 1912, at the home of photographer William Rothenstein. Rothenstein had previously sent Yeats the manuscripts of Tagores partial translation of Gitanjali manuscripts that floored Yeats.

These words which are in the original, tell me my Indians, full of subtlety of rhythm, of untranslatable delicacies of color, of metric invention display in their thoughts a world of which I have dreamed all my life. The work of a supreme culture, yet they appear as much like the growth of common soil as grass and rushes, Yeats would write in his introduction to the Nobel Prize-winning collection of poems Tagores.

His association with Rabindranath Tagore is well known and his introduction to Gitanjali was important in bringing the text to Western audiences’ attention, Dr Tamang said. The Ten Main Upanishads is a jointly translated work that Yeats undertook because of his lifelong interest in India, he added.

As Yeats himself writes in the preface to the book, For about forty years my friend George Russell (AE) quoted passages to me from certain Upanishads, and during those forty years I said to myself that one day I will find out if he knows what he is talking about. about.

In fact, Yeats even purchased available translations (he only knew English), but was disappointed in the quality of those translations. Could Latinized words, hyphenated words; could polyglot phrases, sedentary distortions of unnatural English be muddled, muddled by ‘Lo! Verily’ and ‘Forsooth’, represent what weed farmers sang thousands of years ago, what their descendants sing today? Yeats writes.

So when he met the scholar Shri Purohit Swami, who had traveled far and wide in India before going to Europe in 1930, Yeats floated the idea of ​​translating the Upanishads, not for polyglots and orientalists scholars, but for the laity.

The Ten Main Upanishadswas first published by Faber and Faber of London in April 1937.