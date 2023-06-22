Imran Khan’s chances of regaining power dwindle: Financial Times





Coverage of the 70-year-old politician has been reduced in virtually every media outlet in the country.

In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan (AP)

During an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday, Imran Khan said the Pakistani government’s crackdown on his political party had increasingly isolated him and that all events so far were aimed at delaying elections until in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is wiped out.

“Right now it’s about survival,” he told the Financial Times. “To put it in cricket terms, when you lose first wickets, you just put your head down and stay on the crease. You’re not playing any blazing shot right now. All we can do is survive this unprecedented repression.” “All the fans, all our management [are] in prison the others are all hiding,” he said. “So I’m pretty isolated right now because I can’t get in touch with anybody.”

The country’s military has long dominated Pakistani politics, which Khan bluntly criticized and said the country was under “undeclared martial law”. He accuses the military-backed government of delaying elections which he says were intentionally conducted to prevent an election victory for the former cricketing superstar.

“They will only hold an election when they think my party is crushed. And that is what is happening right now,” Khan said. “If there are elections, we will win.” Commenting on the military-backed government, Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government realizes that “without the support of the military establishment, they are gone.”

“In fact, they accept this undeclared martial law because they are afraid of elections,” he added.

According to a Geo News report, some PTI leaders and members attempted to flee the country in the past three days and were arrested at the airport. He further said that Khan was preparing to seek political asylum in the United States, in line with allegations made by the Prime Minister’s special assistant Faisal Karim Kundi.

An army spokesman has vowed to suppress all “planners, instigators, accomplices and perpetrators” of the violence. The options Khan faces include imprisonment, pushing him into exile, disqualification from politics and the possibility of allowing him to run for office seems unlikely.

Some former PTI members and leaders said their problems with the military only ended once they agreed to quit the party. “I doubt people will forgive Shehbaz Sharif and his government,” one said. “It is not clear who will lead Pakistan in the future. At the moment the government is unpopular and it is difficult to say whether it will succeed.”

“We cannot use his name or that of his party,” they added.

Some of the former PTI exiles managed to form a new party to rival the PTI, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party led by former PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen.

According to Bilal Gilani, the executive director of pollster Gallup Pakistan, the military intentionally encourages rivals such as the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party to weaken support for the PTI. “Among talkative classes, the perception is that the PTI is over,” Gilani said. Khan “could lose a lot of political power despite his high popularity”.

From the point of view of the Sharif government, the PTI and its leader are now considered a passing fad.

“Imran Khan’s rise is mainly due to his social media presence,” said Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, an MP from Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “Once its popularity ends, many grassroots people will look for an alternative. The PTI only had a very short life.”

However, some pundits have warned that Khan could make an unexpected comeback. Qaiser also believes the crackdown “is completely against the culture of this country” and “so there’s also a big backlash coming… We just have to weather the storm. I don’t think it can last.”

