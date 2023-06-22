Christie Lashes Trump in New Hampshire, to Republicans who are open there





Chris Christie brought his Talking Truth to Donald Trump performance back to New Hampshire on Wednesday night, aiming another poison dart quiver at the former president. His speech pleased a small crowd skeptical of Trump, but raised the big question about Mr. Christies’ candidacy: where are all the other Republican voters?

For the most part, Mr. Christie preached to the choir. Submitting to more than 90 minutes of questions in a town hall format, he heard from an audience member who identified himself as a member of an extinct species, a Republican Rockefeller; another who said he worked for a Republican senator but hasn’t voted Republican since 2016; and a woman who introduced herself saying: I am a democrat, and you intrigue me.

At times, the linoleum-floored room of a Foreign Wars Veterans’ Hall in Derry, with its circle of white folding chairs, felt like a therapy session for homeless Republicans in their party. What do you think, asked a man, what happened to the Republican Party? We know Trump lied about the election, but why did so many of our people believe that?

Since announcing his campaign two weeks ago, Mr. Christie has had a modest rise in early public polls of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, rising to third place, although still a long way behind Mr. Trump. , the favourite. At the same time, Mr Christie, who has positioned himself as Mr Trump’s most outspoken critic, tops the list of 2,024 candidates Republicans say they will never consider.

Mr. Christie, the former governor of New Jersey who was an early and enthusiastic Trump supporter in 2016 and has remained with him in 2020, presented himself on Wednesday as the only truth-teller in the GOP domain, criticizing Mr. Trump as unfit for the office. , while mocking other primary rivals as too intimidated to even challenge former presidents’ lies about the 2020 election.

Want to beat the incumbent? said Mr. Christie, meaning Mr. Trump. Then you have to beat the holder.

Checking off a list of others in the race, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Asa Hutchinson among them, Mr Christie said: They can’t win if they don’t argue against him.

He told voters to demand from every candidate: Why are you defending the big lie that the election was stolen?

Referring to a Fox News interview with Mr Trump this week, Mr Christie said, in so many words, that he was presenting an emperor with no clothes on. He said the most disturbing thing was Mr Trump’s response to why he did not return classified documents after receiving a subpoena in a case that led to his federal indictment.

His response was that I was too busy to go through all the boxes to comply with the grand jury subpoena, said Mr. Christie, a former federal prosecutor. I can guarantee that this interview will be Exhibit 1 in the Classified Documents Trial, as he essentially admitted to willful obstruction of justice.

Mr. Trump simply sat there and told his lawyer to lie, Mr. Christie continued. It’s not yet the resume of someone you need behind the desk in the Oval Office, and our party can do better.

There were about 50 people present, and about the same number of unfilled seats. A live broadcast of the town hall event never seemed to get more than around 125 viewers. A press contingent of around a dozen spoke of the inordinate interest in Mr Christies’ campaign from the media and pundits, due to the phenomenon of a traditional candidate so brutally confronting a former president of his own party.

Absent from the room, however, are the hard core of the Republican Party: Trump-leaning voters who have propelled his rise in recent months, but who are still open to an alternative. Almost all voters present appeared to have turned their backs on Mr. Trump, a narrow slice of the primary electorate.

Mr. Christie took the fact in stride.

I’ve been in this race for two weeks two weeks and I’ve gone from zero in New Hampshire to 9%, four points behind Ron DeSantis, he said, citing a survey last week for NH Journal, a news site. Republican-leaning information. The poll also found that Mr. Christie topped the no-go list for state Republican voters.

On leaving, Kerry MacDonald, a Litchfield real estate titles agent, acknowledged, I will openly say I was a Trump supporter in 2020. I realize the campaign is in absolute chaos.

I just don’t think he’s capable of uniting the party, he said of the former president. Governor Christie, on the other hand, hes very well spoken, hes a direct candidate. I love that he worked both sides of the aisle as a governor. I feel very strong as I step out tonight.

