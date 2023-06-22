Indonesia announces pandemic is over as Bali tourists still urged to prioritize health

Share the article

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has officially announced the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking from Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, the president officially revoked the country’s pandemic status as the latest restrictions were lifted last week.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is known to many simply as Jokowi. Speaking from the Merdeka Palace, he addressed the nation in a televised address.

He said: “After more than three years of joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, since today, Wednesday June 21, 2023, the government has decided to revoke the pandemic status, and we are entering an endemic period” .

He said the government had taken into consideration the number of daily cases in the archipelago, as well as vaccination rates and the prevalence of antibodies in the population.

He said a survey shows 99% of those tested already have Covid-19 antibodies.

In recent weeks, the World Health Organization also revoked the status of Covid-19 as a global public health emergency.

Jokowi said“Of course, with this decision, the national economy will get better and improve the social and economic status of the community.”

For the tourism sector and communities in Bali, the official end of the pandemic in Indonesia is great news.

The latest restrictions were revoked last week and as such unvaccinated travelers are allowed to enter Indonesia.

A move that thousands of vacationers have been waiting for for a very long time.

Top 5 Travel Insurance Plans for 2023 starting at $10 per week

This means that no tourist entering Indonesia will have their vaccination status checked, and there is no need to travel with proof of vaccination, even if travelers receive a double dose and a booster.

Currently, there are only 70 registered active cases of Covid-19 in Bali. The secretary of the Covid-19 management task force in Bali, I Made Rentin, explained to reporters what the end of the pandemic in Bali specifically means.

Rentin said: “Indeed, there are people who have confirmed new cases, but they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms at most, and hospitalization is not recommended.”

He added, “Even though the Covid-19 pandemic status has been revoked, let us continue to practice a clean and healthy lifestyle, be consistent in carrying out health programs and continue vaccination.”

It’s clear that officials across Indonesia are keen to promote the health and hygiene practices that have become the norm during the pandemic.

In an Instagram post, the Indonesian tourism board, Wonderful Indonesia, released helpful tips for tourists to stay healthy and happy during their visit.

The new health protocols for endemic transition in Indonesia are quite simple and definitely worth practicing to have a happy and healthy time in Bali.

Although the vaccination requirement is now removed, the recommendation for travelers to Indonesia is still up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations and all other travel vaccines.

In terms of wearing a mask, there are no mandatory requirements; however, in Indonesia, wearing a mask under certain circumstances is still considered culturally respectful.

Wonderful Indonesia said that “while it is permissible to go without a mask if healthy and not at risk, it is always recommended to wear a properly fitted mask in unhealthy or at-risk situations. high risk, during travel and in public establishments”.

They also recommend washing your hands regularly and wearing hand sanitizer. Social distancing is also advised by the Tourist Board if you are feeling unwell to help reduce the risk of transmission.

Finally, Wonderful Indonesia recommended tourists to keep downloading the SatuSehat app in order to track their personal health and be aware of the latest news or protocol changes as the country moves from pandemic status to that of endemic.