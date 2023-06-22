Modis’ visit to the United States draws condemnation and protest from Muslim leaders | Narendra Modi

Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States has drawn condemnation and protest from Muslim leaders, lawmakers and other allies.

US House Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Representative Ilhan Omar, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Kweisi Mfume are among those who said they would boycott the Indian Prime Ministers’ address to Congress on Thursday in light of violence and repression of the media and religious minorities like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits carried out under his right-wing nationalist government.

Modi has a notorious and extensive record of human rights abuses, Tlaib, Bush, Omar and Jamaal Bowman said in a statement. He was complicit in the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed more than 1,000 people, leading to the revocation of his US visa. His government openly targeted Muslims and other religious minorities, enabled Hindu nationalist violence, undermined democracy, targeted journalists and dissidents, and cracked down on critics using heavy-handed tactics like internet shutdowns and censorship.

It is shameful to honor these abuses by allowing Modi to address a joint session of Congress. We refuse to participate and will boycott the common address. We stand in solidarity with the communities that have been harmed by Modi and his policies. We must never sacrifice human rights on the altar of political expediency and we urge all members of Congress who profess to defend freedom and democracy to join us in boycotting this embarrassing spectacle.

In a statement, the Center on Islamic Relations (Cair), America’s largest civil liberties and Muslim rights organization, also said it welcomed pledges by members of Congress to boycott the joint meeting. Thursday Congress in honor of India’s far-right anti-Muslim Prime Minister. Narendra Modi.

Cairs Director of Research and Advocacy Corey Saylor said: Leaders are doing the right thing in the face of pressure to conform to poor ethics. Boycotting any event honoring Prime Minister Modi centers our value of religious freedom on cynical politics. We applaud these chosen ones and urge others to join in their leadership.

It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital. Its long history of human rights violations, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modis’ joint speech to Congress. — Congressman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/RepRashida/status/1671179922197340160?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet”,”id”:”1671179922197340160″,”hasMedia”:false, “role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”76deff46-527f-464b-9e1a-cf41704c857a”}}”> It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital. Its long history of human rights violations, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modis’ joint speech to Congress. — Congressman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will boycott Prime Minister Modi’s joint speech to Congress. pic.twitter.com/DICpt7StvF — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) June 21, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/RepAOC/status/1671629648042643457″,”id”:”1671629648042643457″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false, “source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”ebd3946b-7e37-499f-a26b-fd4f5a0e3c97″}}”/>

Saylor added: The honor of a state dinner and a joint meeting of Congress signals to Modi that no one will interfere in his crackdown on India’s religious minorities and journalists.

Modi was previously denied a visa to travel to the United States by the State Department in 2005 due to his violent persecution of minority religions in Gujarat, where he served as chief minister.

More recently, anti-Muslim politics and violence in India and in Indian communities abroad have intensified under Modi.

In 2019, citing militancy in the region, Modi stripped Kashmir of the only Muslim-majority state of its constitutional autonomy in what was seen as an effort to make India a first Hindu nation, eroding the pluralist and secular reputation. for which the country once stood. known.

That same year, the Citizenship Act was passed, amending the country’s citizenship law so that naturalization could be expedited for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Pakistan, but not for Muslims. As a result, violent clashes erupted in 2020 in the capital, New Delhi. About 50 people were killed, most of whom were Muslims.