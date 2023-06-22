Clive Myrie addresses the BBC’s decision to take him off the air because of Boris jokes | Television & Radio | Showbiz and television





Clive Myrie appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch where he claimed to have discovered he was not presenting Fridays News at Ten on BBC One the night before, just after the taping of Have I Got New For You. It was claimed that Clive was removed from the bulletin after making anti-Boris Johnson mockery while hosting the satirical panel taping the night before. Host Steph McGovern asked Clive when he knew he wouldn’t be presenting the 10 a.m. newscast as scheduled. He replied: It was after I recorded the program (HIGNFY), that is to say the day before. When asked if he could present News at Ten on Friday, the same night the episode of Have I Got News for You aired, Myrie admitted: No, no, I couldn’t, I couldn’t. not no. READ MORE: Clive Myrie fired from BBC News at 10 after Boris Johnson jokes

Did you have to be pulled out of doing it then because you made all those fruity jokes? Steph kept asking. Clive explained: It had nothing to do with the jokes, they would have just pulled the program if it was the jokes, it was because the two programs were too close to each other. When Steph asked him if it would have been too weird for him to be funny on one show and serious on the next, he replied: Boom! Speaking about his time on Have I Got News For You, the news anchor shared: I love it, it’s a great, great team behind the program and Ian and Paul are wonderful, wonderful guys to be around and c is just fun. Being out of that kind of news shackles for a while is awesome.

When asked if he was disturbed to learn that he was unable to present the Friday bulletin, he replied: No, why would I be disturbed? I did the Six Oclock News that night. The 58-year-old was pulled from BBC News at Ten on Friday night at the last minute after bosses grew concerned over accusations of anti-Tory bias on the BBC’s comedy talk show. During the show, led by Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, Clive made jokes about Johnson’s resignation. He joked: ‘After being found guilty by the House of Commons committee of repeatedly lying, Boris Johnson is taking the opportunity to deny he ever jogged or had a dog. Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays from 12.30pm on Channel 4.

