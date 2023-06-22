Turkey’s central bank faces key economic test after Erdogan’s re-election

Turkey’s central bank faces a key test on Thursday as it turns to more conventional economic policies to counter soaring inflation after newly re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave mixed signals about an approach many blame for deepening a crisis of the cost of living.

It is the bank’s first closely watched meeting on setting interest rates since the longtime leader appointed internationally renowned officials to head the bank and the finance ministry. Although a sharp rise in rates is expected, it is unclear whether this will be enough to allay market concerns.

The appointments were seen as a sign that Turkey would change course and abandon Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that lower interest rates fight inflation. Mainstream economic theory says the exact opposite, and central banks around the world have been rapidly raising rates to combat consumer price spikes, including a likely rate hike on Thursday by the Bank of England.

Erdogan, a self-proclaimed enemy of high borrowing costs, said he would accept his new finance minister’s policies, but also insisted his view had not changed. This led to questions about whether the Central Bank of Turkiye could act independently.

We will take decisive action in the fight against inflation,” Erdogan said on Wednesday. “We will intensify our efforts to protect a large part of our population from the effects of inflation.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank cut its key rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% earlier this year, despite inflation soaring to 85% last year. Inflation fell to 39.5% last month, according to official figures, but independent research group ENAG says the real rate is 109%.

Economists say Erdogan’s unconventional belief has exacerbated economic turmoil, leading to currency and cost-of-living crises that have strained many households struggling to afford food, shelter and other necessities. Erdogan says his economic model prioritizes growth, exports and jobs.

Experts also say the central bank depleted its currency reserves as it tried to prop up the Turkish lira ahead of last month’s election. The currency has lost around 21% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

The magnitude of an expected hike in the bank’s benchmark interest rate was unclear.

A huge increase in the rate from 8.5% to around 20% would not necessarily satisfy the markets, but it should be interpreted as a signal towards a more orthodox monetary policy in the future, said Can Selcuki, director of the agency. poll Turkiye Raporu. and a former World Bank economist for Turkey.

Selcuki said a rise to around 30% to 35% would mean the central bank has decided to actively target inflation going forward.

Erdogan, who won a third term in a second round of elections on May 28, reappointed Mehmet Simsek as head of the economy. The former Merrill Lynch banker had previously served as Erdogan’s finance minister and deputy prime minister until 2018.

Simsek said shortly after his appointment that Turkey had no choice but to return to rational ground.

In another sign of a move towards more pragmatic policies, Erdogan this month appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as Turkey’s first female central bank governor. A former co-chief executive of the now bankrupt San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, Erkan replaced Sahap Kavcioglu, who oversaw a series of rate cuts.

Erdogan had sacked three central bank governors who had resisted pressure to cut interest rates before appointing Kavcioglu in 2021. Naci Agbal, who succeeded Kavcioglu, was removed from office days after raising rates.

Selcuki said questions remain over whether the newly appointed officials would be able to stick to their preferred policies as the country heads towards local elections in March 2024.

What needs to be done now is some form of tightening, and that’s an undesirable process for any incumbent before the election, he said.

On Tuesday the government raised the minimum wage by 34%, a move which critics say is aimed at mitigating the impact of inflation on households ahead of next year’s vote.