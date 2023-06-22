Kari Lake, Gunning for a Spot on Donald Trumps Ticket, Virtually Lives in Mar-a-Lago: Report





Despite trying to overturn the last presidential election, instigating an insurrection when it didn’t work, and facing many years in prison for willfully withholding defense information and obstructing a federal investigation, Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination. This means that at some point, Hell must choose a running mate to join them on the 2024 Hell ticket. And while a number of names have been swapped in recent months, it appears only one potential contender was willing to essentially move into the former presidents’ house to win the gig.

Yes, People is reporting the bizarre news that, according to a source familiar with the matter, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who like Trump insists the election was rigged against her, spent a significant portion of her time at Mar-a-Lago during its opening. season. How long is considered significant? According to the outlet, Lake has appeared at the Palm Beach resort more than Melania Trump, aka Trump’s wife. Kari Lake is there all the time, the source told People. There’s a suite there that she practically lives in. After Trump announced a third nomination, other sources told the publication that Lake really wanted to be named his number two, with one saying, She’s working on the case. She wants something bigger, faster, to make up for her loss in Arizona.

Does Lake think she can get Trump’s go-ahead by just being in his face as much as possible? Obviously, we don’t know what she’s thinking here, but given that the ex-president is known for having an extremely short attention span and listening to the advice of the last people who spoke to him, it’s not a bad idea. (The strategy, i.e. the idea of ​​these two rabid Holocaust deniers being on a ticket together is clearly terrifying.)

In March, Axios reported that Lake was one of four Republican women Trump was considering for his vice president, citing his willingness to defend him vehemently no matter the issue or controversy. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, for example, Lake called for his likely opponent to be thrown in jail for certifying the 2020 election results, which you know Trump must have loved. More upsetting, she said last August that Trump had BDE, and if you don’t know what that means, we regret to inform you that it represents big dick energy. Even more troubling, Lake recently said:

It’s unclear at this point if Lake intends to spend time in Bedminster, where Trump spends his summers, but that plan is presumably under consideration.

