Biden downplays ‘dictators’ comments on Xi Jinping in China





The detection of the balloon over the continental United States in February sparked bipartisan anger against the country’s foreign surveillance. The ball was shot down off the Carolinas by an American fighter plane. Tensions over the episode delayed Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ trip to China from February to this week. On Thursday, Biden said the spy balloon episode caused confusion, but claimed Blinken had a successful trip to China where he met Xi and doubled down on the United States’ commitment to maintaining a relationship between the two nations. Although Bidens said diplomatic relations would not be affected by the dictator’s comment, he appears to have stirred up unrest in China. The Chinese government lodged a formal protest earlier Thursday and also would have been summoned the US Ambassador to Beijing, R. Nicholas Burns, for an official rebuke over the comment. Later in the press conference with Modi, Biden added that he thought US relations were friendlier with India than with China, in part because there was an overwhelming respect for one another. the other because they were two democracies. India has long been seen as a key ally in US efforts to contain China’s global influence.

