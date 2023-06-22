Why is President Biden hosting Narendra Modi?

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of Congress and then join President Biden for a state dinner at the White House. India is now the most populous country in the world, and Modis’ trip to Washington comes amid growing US efforts to isolate China economically and diplomatically. Modi became prime minister in 2014, first addressed Congress in 2016 and won re-election in 2019; polls identify him as the most popular leader on earth. But his government cracked down on opposition leaders, stifled the press, encouraged human rights abuses against Indian Muslims and revoked the autonomy of Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state. (Previously, Modi had served as chief minister of his home state of Gujarat, and presided over a 2002 pogrom against Muslims there; he was subsequently banned from entering the United States for several years.)

Recently, I called Fareed Zakari, the host of CNN, Washington Job columnist and author of four books to talk about the rule of Modis and the complex relationship of the Americas with India. Zakaria, who was born in Bombay (now Mumbai), recently visited his native country and said, I came away from the trip optimistic about India. His latest book is Ten lessons for a post-pandemic world. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed Modis’ disputed economic performance, whether the US should be more critical of Modis’ track record on human rights and how Zakaria has covered Modi and India over the years.

How do you think Modis in power for almost ten years has changed India?

His transformed India. He is probably the most important Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhi and possibly since Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister. What Modi represents is really a kind of shedding of the skin of a dominant ideology, which was part of the conceptual foundations of modern India. This ideology was secularism, socialism, nationalism.

Nehrus’ conception of nationalism was based largely on secularism and partly on socialism and a certain distance from the West, within the framework of a postcolonial mentality. What Modi has done is embrace the destruction of socialism, but also very aggressively unravel the ideology of secularism. And so when you put all of that together, it’s an India that feels very different from the India of the 1950s that Nehru tried to create.

The disappearance of the socialist pillar is generally linked to the beginning of the 1990s, more than three decades ago; it was undertaken by the theoretically more liberal and secular Congress party and then taken over by the more right-wing nationalist Modis party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Do you think Modi is doing something different with the economy?

You are quite right that the economy started to be liberalized by the Congress party. The BJP was the party of entrepreneurs, traders, petty traders, sympathizers of the upper middle class, upper middle caste who were engaged in the private economy. It was therefore no stranger to them to be part of it. But, yes, you’re right: the erosion is much more dramatic and much more intentional and ideological when it comes to nationalism.

You recently made a interview in which you said that Modi has done a very good job on the economy. Looking at the growth numbers, it doesn’t really look like its economic record is any more impressive than that of its recent predecessors. There’s been demonetization, which has been a bit of a disaster, and there’s also been growing issues about the government releasing fewer statistics and the reliability of what it publishes. So I’m curious to know what you see as the heart of this very good record.

It’s a good question. Today, average per capita GDP growth over time tends to move slowly. But he is a very good manager. He has very good people. Even state-owned enterprises are better managed under Modi. Indian Railways, for example, is operating much more efficiently, despite this terrible train crash. The rollout of 2G that took place under the government of Manmohan Singhs was nothing but a complete and completely corrupt disaster. The 4G rollout that Modi did was much better. Now, has all this already resulted in a boom? Growth resumed, but you had the pandemic, so it’s hard to say. But, when you go to India, you see a palpable energy, and you see the building of infrastructure on a very impressive scale. And the energy of the Indian business community is on a level beyond anything I’ve seen before in India.

In terms of general competence, it also seemed to me covid was not handled well, especially in the first year when India lost millions of people. So what do you think happened there?

I think the physical infrastructure – the number of airports, train stations, highways that have been built – has gone well. It’s on a whole different scale. Demonetization was actually a good idea, poorly executed. On covid, You’re right. I don’t think he handled it particularly well. Very few developing countries have managed it well.

You said recently that Mod is an extremely competent manager… When I spoke to him, I always had the impression that he wanted real competence, real responsibility. Do you still talk to him often?

No no no. Good God, no. I interviewed him once, in his early years, and we had a long conversation before the interview, and that’s really what I was referring to. But I got a philosophical idea of ​​him from there, because we talked for about an hour.

Philosophically?

He wanted to be comfortable with me. People thought he was going to be some sort of Reagan/Thatcher reformer. And I had the very good impression that he was not a libertarian. He believed that on a practical level, markets were better at allocating resources, but government still had a very important role to play.

The reason I asked is that he almost doesn’t do events with real media, which is not ideal for a leader of a democratic country. Which is maybe a good introduction to what you think is going on there democratically. How bleak do you think the situation is?

This is a significant decline of democracy in India. Modi systematically undermined the independent press. The government bullied the rest of the media into a fairly calm group. It’s a tragedy because India’s free press was one of the most vibrant in the world, and I always thought it was remarkable that, in a very poor third world country, India had this extraordinary of democratic culture. They have undermined the justice system. They are very efficient; that’s part of what I’m trying to achieve.

Effective in the bad as in the good things, you say?

Yes exactly. India is becoming, sad to say, an illiberal democracy. And it’s very painful to watch.

I saw a India segment which you did recently, in which you said, What I saw there was a bullish nation, brimming with excitement. There are hurdles to overcome, but I am charting a path for it to truly become an amazing India. That sounds a bit more optimistic than what we just discussed here. We haven’t even mentioned the crackdown in Kashmir, or the increase in hate crimes, or members of the ruling party praising hate crimes and praising the killer of Mahatma Gandhis. Is there a dissonance between the optimism you were talking about and what we’re talking about here?

When I make these opening comments, I’m trying to get an idea across. We have had do one two months earlier, in fact, with exactly the idea you’re coming to, which is the trashing of Gandhi and his legacy. Modi went to lower his head before the portrait of this guy to whom Gandhi’s assassin was devoted.

Yes, in 2021, you did everything segment talk about India’s democratic decline under Modi. That’s why it interested me, because I thought there was a bit of a change in tone.

Listen, what I’m trying to grasp is: India is a very complicated country, like any vast multi-civilizational country. There’s a lot going on. And, at the same time, not all good things go together. And what I was trying to reflect there, in this recent case, is that the economy really does feel like it’s booming with confidence and energy. The infrastructure has been built. When I write about the fact that the number of highways has quadrupled, it seems a little rude to me to say, Oh, and, by the way, they are Hindu fundamentalists too.