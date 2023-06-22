Donald Trump will find out which former employees could testify against him





Former President Donald Trump will have learned exactly who could testify against him in a case that accuses him of unlawful possession of classified documents.

The Justice Department said late Wednesday that it had begun turning over evidence to Trump’s defense team as part of the information-sharing process known as discovery.

The evidence includes grand jury testimony from witnesses “who will testify for the government at the trial of this case,” according to a court filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on June 13, 2023. Trump will know who could testify against him in a case that accuses him of illegally keeping classified documents after the DoJ said Wednesday that he had begun turning over evidence to his defense team as part of the information-sharing process known as discovery. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump spokesperson via email for further comment.

The record did not reveal who the witnesses are or what they said in their testimony. But as journalist Anna Bower noted in a tweet, it means Trump “will find out which of his former attorneys, longtime employees or Protective Service details might testify against him.”

According to the filing, the evidence also includes copies of interviews with Trump “conducted by non-governmental entities, which were recorded with his consent and obtained” by the prosecution team as well as copies of CCTV footage obtained. by the government.

Notably, the government will disclose to the grand jury the testimony of anyone “who testifies for the government at the trial of this case.”

In other words: Trump will find out which of his former attorneys, longtime employees, or Protective Service details could testify against him… pic.twitter.com/Fn1f9Oywgc

— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) June 22, 2023

The response “seems consistent with the highly professional manner in which Jack Smith and his team have conducted the case to date,” University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias told Newsweek.

“The response appears comprehensive, careful and clear and should allow Trump and his attorney to comply with Judge Cannon’s August trial date and properly prepare Trump’s defense. The response also helps facilitate Smith’s request. that Judge Cannon conduct a speedy and fair trial of Trump,” Tobias said.

On Monday, a federal magistrate granted Smith’s request for a protective order to restrict public disclosure of evidence Trump receives through the discovery process.

The protective order said Trump and alleged co-conspirator Walt Nauta “will not disclose the Discovery Materials or their contents directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than those employed to assist in the defense, persons interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses and other persons to whom the Court may authorize disclosure.”

Trump, who is currently leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was charged this month with 37 counts, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act that accuse him of willfully withholding national defense information and refusing government requests to return it. He pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump urged Congress to investigate what he called a “political witch hunt” against him. He also faces charges in New York over silent money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign, as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“CONGRESS, PLEASE INVESTIGATE THE POLITICAL WITCH HUNTS AGAINST ME CURRENTLY INTRODUCED BY THE CORRUPTED DOJ AND FBI, WHICH ARE TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL,” Trump wrote. “THIS CONTINUING SAGA IS RETRIBUTION AGAINST ME FOR WINNING AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY TO THEM, ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE REGARDING THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”

Update 6/22/23, 11:19 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with commentary from Carl Tobias.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-discover-former-employees-could-testify-1808403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos