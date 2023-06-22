Debris found near Titanic wreck is from missing submarine: CNN





A debris field that was found near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has been assessed as coming from the missing outer body of the Titan submersibles, CNN reported Thursday, citing sources.

Earlier, the US Coast Guard said an underwater vessel had located a debris field near the Titanic in search of a missing submersible with five people on board, a potential breakthrough in a growing effort urgent 24 hours a day.

Experts within the Unified Command are evaluating the information, the US Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Twitter post gave no details, such as whether officials believe the debris is related to the Titan, which was on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic. The search passed the critical 96-hour mark on Thursday morning when breathable air might have been lacking.

The Titan was estimated to have about four days’ supply of breathable air when it launched into the North Atlantic on Sunday morning, but experts have pointed out that this was an imprecise approximation to begin with and that it could be extended if the passengers have taken measures to keep the air breathable.

