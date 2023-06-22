Politics
US, India announce defense and technology deals during Narendra Modi’s visit
Joe Biden welcomed Narendra Modi to the White House on Thursday for a state visit in which US and Indian leaders announced defense and technology deals, including a purchase of US spy drones.
Modi and Biden held talks in the Oval Office before giving a press conference, a rare occurrence as India’s prime minister hasn’t held one in years. Biden told reporters that the partnership between the United States and India was stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever in history, while Modi spoke of a new chapter in the strategic relationship between the two country.
The Indian Prime Minister will address Congress before attending a state banquet at the White House.
Speaking to hundreds of American Indians, Modi earlier described the welcoming ceremony as an honor and pride for [the] 1.4 billion people of India.
India’s 1.4 billion people wish with me that the tricolor stars and stripes of India and the Americas keep flying higher and higher, Modi said via translator, before saying God Bless America in English.
Modi is only the third world leader to make a state visit to the United States since Biden took office. His address to Congress will make him one of the few leaders to address the House and Senate more than once.
Ahead of the visit, US officials said India would commit to purchasing MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones, which are produced by US defense contractor General Atomics. The executives will also announce that memory chip maker Micron will open a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, which will include an $800 million investment from the US company. .
After years of deepening ties in a bipartisan setting, the US-India partnership is deeper and broader than…ever, a senior US official has said.
Biden and Modi also signed a deal that will allow General Electric to co-produce fighter jet engines in India, which the Biden administration has described as a pioneering move.
The agreements, which also include efforts to boost cooperation in space, mark a big push by Washington to draw New Delhi into its orbit as part of a strategy of working with allies and partners to counter China.
Since taking office, Biden has invested in strengthening defense and security cooperation with New Delhi, including resuscitating the Quad security group that includes India, Japan and Australia.
While India maintains a non-aligned foreign policy, it has moved closer to the United States amid rising tensions with China.
India and China have an unresolved dispute along their nearly 3,500km border, which last escalated into violence in May 2020 when Chinese and Indian troops clashed in the Galwan Valley.
US officials say the clashes have made India more willing to partner with Washington.
A US defense official said this week that the security arrangements announced during the visit would enhance interoperability between the two militaries.
Asked what role India would play in the event of a dispute over Taiwan, the senior US official declined to provide details but said the countries were working more closely on maritime and other contingencies.
We plan more together, we train more together, he said.
Were engaging in a variety of storyline development, he added. You will see that cooperation will increasingly extend not only to the Indian Ocean but to the Pacific Ocean.
Biden has come under fire for granting a state visit to Modi, given critics’ accusations that India’s democracy is threatened by pressure on free speech and incitement to violence against Muslim and Christian minorities .
The senior US official said Biden would approach human rights discussions with a certain humility and would not engage in harangues, lectures or berates. After the meeting, Biden said he had a good discussion with Modi about the democratic values common to both countries.
Modi added: Democracy runs through our veins, we live democracy.
|
