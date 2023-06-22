Writer’s lawyers say Trump is wrong about $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trumps claims a jury sided with him when he agreed he did not rape an advice columnist at a Manhattan luxury department store in the 1990s was a misinterpretation of the jury’s $5 million prize and its finding that he had sexually abused her, her lawyers said Thursday.

Lawyers have urged a federal judge to reject a request from Trump’s attorneys to reduce the sexual abuse and defamation award awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll to less than $1 million or leave a another jury hear evidence of damages and make their own. determination.

In doing so, the attorneys said Trump’s lawyers unfairly attempted to misrepresent the May verdict, which resulted from a two-week trial. Trump did not attend the trial, although numerous excerpts from his recorded deposition in October were shown to jurors.

Carroll, 79, testified that Trump, 77, turned a chance and amusing encounter between the two into a violent sexual assault in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the spring of 1996, leaving her so traumatized that she never had another romantic relationship.

The jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for sexual abuse. Most of the remainder of the $5 million award was for defamation. Trump’s attorneys said the sexual abuse award was grossly excessive and the rest was based on pure speculation.

In documents filed after the verdict, Trump’s lawyers argued that the jury’s finding that he sexually abused Carroll could have included groping the plaintiffs’ breasts through clothing or similar behavior, which is far from rape.

In fact, that was not a version of events at all that was presented to the jury at trial, Carrolls’ attorneys wrote. The word breast was not used once during Carroll’s testimony, unlike the word vagina, which was used multiple times.

They added: Trump can no longer demand that damages be based on an imagined version of events in which he did nothing more than touch Carroll’s chest through her robe.

The jury award likely resulted from her understanding that Carroll had to repeatedly relive the painful sensation of Trump’s fingers getting stuck inside her, Carroll’s lawyers said.

Carroll first publicly claimed in a 2019 memoir that she was raped by Trump. Immediately, the then-president denied it and denigrated her claims, saying he didn’t know her and had never walked into a department store with her.

His attorneys said the portion of the jury’s verdict attributed to libel was well deserved by someone defamed by one of the loudest voices in the world, in a statement read by millions and millions of people, which you described you as a liar, called your account of a forced sexual assault a hoax, and accused you of making up a horrible accusation of selling a really crummy book.

Trial Judge Lewis A. Kaplan recently agreed to let Carroll amend a second libel lawsuit still pending against Trump with new libel allegations stemming from comments Trump made at a CNN town hall a day after the verdict.

Carroll is now seeking $10 million more in compensatory damages and significantly more in punitive damages after Trump called her a job and repeated his claims that she made up the story that he had her. attacked.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he would not comment beyond what was written in the submissions to the judge.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

The former president announced his third campaign for the White House on November 15. In March, Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges, facing 34 charges in a Manhattan courtroom for falsifying business documents in a secret money scheme. . . He is now facing federal indictment on dozens of charges related to the alleged mishandling and withholding of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

