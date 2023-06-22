Clive Myrie ‘fired from BBC News at Ten’ after Boris Johnson jokes

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

Clive Myrie was reportedly removed from BBC News coverage at Ten on Friday June 16, after presenting Have I Got News For You and joking about Boris Johnson just before.

The 58-year-old guest regularly presents the Comedy Panel, which airs at 9pm on Fridays and sees guests and a comedian discuss the week’s news.

The latest episode started with Myrie saying: After being found by the House of Commons committee to have repeatedly lied, Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to deny he ever jogged or had a dog.

The joke came after the Privileges Committee released its much-awaited report, which found the former prime minister had been in repeated contempt of Parliament with his Partygate denials.

And although he made the studio audience laugh, it has now been revealed that the BBC replaced Myrie for News at Ten with Jane Hill at the last minute after the company’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, was allegedly concerned about possible accusations of impartiality.

There was no specific joke that sparked the request, a source added to The temperature.

It had more to do with concerns that Clive was doing two very different kinds of programs less than an hour apart.

Clive Myrie has reportedly been removed from presenting the news (Picture: BBC)



He joked about Boris Johnsons Partygate report (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

There was perhaps a little too much caution, which seemed a bit over the top to most people in the news.

A BBC executive added to the post: It didn’t seem fair that Clive went almost straight to the news when he had just cracked jokes.

It was a tonal thing rather than due to someone being too anxious.

The BBC was embroiled in a debate over impartiality earlier this year when Gary Lineker posted a Tweet comparing thehome officethe policy of migrant boats to Nazi Germany.

Although it has received both praise and criticism, Linekers Tweets have sparked intense debate about broadcaster impartiality rules.

Gary Lineker sparked a debate over impartiality earlier this year (Picture: Getty)

While the 62-year-old said he was sticking to his social media post, it was revealed he had been asked totake a step back from the presentation of the match of the daywith the likes of Alan Shearer and Ian Wright standing by his side in solidarity.

Lineker then returned to hosting the match of the day, while the broadcaster also announced a review of social media tips.

Following reports that Myrie was taken off the news, Lineker tweeted on Friday: Oh for crying out loud! If the BBC invites @CliveMyrieBBC to present #HIGNFY, chances are there will be political jokes.

