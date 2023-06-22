Report: Turkey is copying Russia and using courts to target journalists





Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV / SPUTNIK / A report published Thursday by the German Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom indicates that the Turkish and Russian governments are targeting journalists with an increasing number of court cases, using similar strategies. In authoritarian regimes, a common pattern emerges in which control over the media and the justice system is established. Russia and Turkey are both following different stages of this playbook, Baris Altintas, co-director of the Media and Legal Studies Association, MLSA, and one of the report’s authors, told BIRN. Altintas recalled that a significant number of journalists in Russia have been forced to flee the country. They have been unfairly branded as foreign agents, extremists or undesirable organizations including media and individuals. In Turkey, the rise of an anti-LGBTQ+ campaign parallels alarming trends seen in Russia, Altintas said. The report, titled Gavels Against Pen: The Judiciarys attack on journalism in Russia and Turkey, points out that Turkish journalists could suffer the same fate as Russian journalists. It is foreseeable that many journalists in Turkey will also face the same hard choices as their Russian counterparts, and we cannot ignore the possibility of a similar outcome leading to conflict, such as Russia’s war against Ukraine, a added Altintas. The report explains how autocratic governments target journalists with false and fabricated allegations, particularly about security forces, reporting on corruption and reporting on politicians. In Russia, critical journalists have become enemies of the state. Charges involving crimes against the state are among the harshest that can be brought. In contemporary Russia, they have become an instrument for punishing irreconcilable journalists. The long detention periods, secrecy and gag orders on investigation and legal proceedings often involved in such accusations have proven very useful in suppressing journalists, according to the report. Lawsuits concerning corruption investigations or financial information are increasingly among the instruments used to repress journalists in Turkey. In dozens of these cases, journalists who criticize the government risk having to pay large compensation to the authors of insult, defamation or defamation lawsuits for their reporting on the monetary transactions of the family or relatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or of business members. circles close to the president, according to the report. The report added that statistics released by the Turkish Ministry of Justice show that 31,297 investigations into insults to the president were launched in 2020 alone. Court cases, fines and penalties make the job of journalism even more difficult. According to the report, one of the highest court-ordered awards came in a case brought against smail Ar, a correspondent for BirGn log. He reported that Turkey’s Scientific and Technological Research Council TUBTAK had spent 7.6 million liras (about 300,000 euros) on a technology festival organized by the T3 Foundation, which is managed by Erdoan’s son-in-law, Seluk. Bayraktar, and his brother, Haluk Bayraktar. . The Bayraktar brothers sued Ar and Republic after the publication of the report, claiming 250,000 lire (about 10,000 euros) in compensation. The court decided they had to pay 200,000 lira, one of the highest compensation claims in the history of press trials in Turkey, the report noted. The report was funded by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and prepared for publication by the MLSA of Turkey, the Berlin-based Association of Journalists and Lawyers for Freedom of Expression, JAM and the Media Protection Group, MMDC from Russia.

