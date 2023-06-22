‘Planted by scoundrels’: Trump slumps on Truth Social after DOJ reveals evidence against him





Former President Donald Trump took to social media early Thursday after Special Counsel Jack Smith began handing over evidence on Wednesday from his investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and alleged attempts to obstruct efforts. government recovery.

A court filing from Wednesday reports that investigators obtained multiple tapes of Trump’s ‘interviews’ ‘conducted by non-governmental entities’ and not just the previously reported audio of Trump during an interview for the former’s memoir. chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The first batch of evidence produced during the discovery period of the case, which includes unclassified documents, also includes transcripts of testimony before grand juries in Florida and Washington, D.C., documents subpoenaed and seized , notes describing other witness interviews given in the investigation through mid-May, and copies of surveillance footage obtained as part of the investigation, according to CNN.

This evidence “includes the grand jury depositions of witnesses who will testify for the government at the trial in this case,” the special counsel’s office wrote.

The former president, who pleaded not guilty to the 37 criminal charges in the indictment last Tuesday, spoke to Truth Social on Thursday morning in a series of messages calling the federal probe and his other ongoing investigations a “witch hunt”.

“The radical left’s investigations of me now, at the federal, state and city level, are a scam and a continuation, closely coordinated with every jurisdiction and led by the DOJ and FBI now fully exposed as corrupt and shameless,” he wrote in the first post. “The Boxes Hoax, where I fall under the NON CRIMINAL Presidential Records Act and DID NOTHING WRONG, revealed Biden, who is not protected by the PRA because he was not president. He literally thousands of Boxes, many in Chinatown, & containing very bad ‘STUFF!'”

Trump has repeatedly argued that the President Records Act, which defines the scope of presidential records and declares them government property, exempts him from prosecution for hoarding classified records.

Legal experts, however, clarified for Salon last week that Trump was not accused of violating the PRA, but rather the Espionage Act, which relates more to national defense records from agencies like the CIA than the indictment accuses him of willfully retaining.

Experts also noted the stark difference between Trump’s alleged attempts to obstruct recovery efforts outlined in the indictment and President Joe Biden’s cooperation with the government when his aides found and returned classified documents obtained. during his vice presidency in his old office in Delaware earlier this year.

“I hope Congress will now look into the ongoing witch hunts and ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE against me on perfectly legal boxes, where I have no doubt that information is being secretly ‘planted’ by the scoundrels in charge, the appeals perfect phone calls (Atlanta), the illegal DOJ/Pomerantz/Manhattan DA hoaxes, where virtually EVERYONE agrees THERE IS NO DEAL, and the NYSAG scam, where I proved without any Doubt there’s no case, but I have a hostile judge who shouldn’t be on this case!” Trump continued.

“CONGRESS, PLEASE INVESTIGATE THE POLITICAL WITCH HUNTS AGAINST ME CURRENTLY INTRODUCED BY THE CORRUPTED DOJ AND FBI, WHICH ARE TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL,” the Republican front-runner concluded. “THIS CONTINUING SAGA IS RETRIBUTION AGAINST ME FOR WINNING AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY TO THEM, ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. (MAGA!) AT THE POLLS, THE ONLY WAY THEY CAN WIN IS TO CHEATE. NOW!”

Trump’s latest set of criminal charges follows his first indictment earlier this year on charges related to an alleged silent payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The former president also faces another investigation by a special counsel into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his alleged incitement to the January 6, 2021 insurrection, as well as another investigation into the alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results.

He maintains that he committed no wrongdoing in each instance.

