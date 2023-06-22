PSSI Ketum Erick Thohir and President Joko Widodo Praise Each Other, Netizens Say





Sound of Denpasar – In front of the media team, after the game FIFA Day between Indonesian national team against Argentina at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium last Monday (19/6/2023), the president Joko Widodo Congratulations to President PSSI Eric Thohir. Quoting the official PSSI website, President Joko Widodo’s comments are a result of Erick Thohir’s success in bringing the world’s number one football team, Argentina, to Indonesia. “It’s not easy to bring a big club like this, let alone the first place, it’s not easy if the president of the PSSI is not Pak Erick Thohir. We have to say it as it is “said President Joko Widodo who was accompanied by PSSI Ketum Erick Thohir who seemed to smile upon hearing the words of the number one in Indonesia. “It’s Argentina, once again ranked first, we (ranked) 149, only conceded 2 (goals), it’s extraordinary, our team is more and more competitive, more experience, he added. Read also :After the Indonesia vs Argentina game, Erick Thohir was asked to invite Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo Now, the same expression comes from Erick Thohir praising the figure of President Joko Widodo, who turned 62 as his leadership idol. The compliment was later written by Erick Thohir via his Instagram social media account. “Happy 62nd birthday, Mr. President,” wrote Erick Thohir. “The figure of Pak Jokowi for me is not only a visionary leader, a leader who always fights for the prosperity of the people. Moreover, he is also a model teacher where I studied. Learn to be a leader, learn to be humble, even learn to be a good parent,” added Erick Thohir. Seeing the complicity of Erick Thohir and President Joko Widodo, Internet users then gave the following answers. “HBD Mr. @jokowi always be healthy sir, hope you stay strong in your noble duties sir,” @yollenzbudiman wrote. Read also :Supporting the Indonesian national team, President Jokowi calls Erick Thohir like this in front of the media team “Barakallah fii umrik, Pak Jokowi, I hope you will always have the health to lead Indonesia… Then for Mr. @erickthohir, I hope you can continue to lead Mr. Jokowi,” @doni added .aldi.7545. “HBD Mr. JKW in duet with Mr. ET is a” health worker. Please give the message to move Indonesia forward… my BRAVO INDONESIA!!!” says @mastok279.(*/Dinda)

