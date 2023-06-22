Biden says he sees ‘no real consequence’ in calling Xi a ‘dictator’





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has said the backlash after calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator will not undermine recent diplomatic progress between Washington and Beijing. The answer to your question is no, Biden said at a White House press conference on Thursday when asked if his comments were harmful to U.S.-China relations, dismissing the riff as an incident that sparked controversy. confusion. I don’t think it had any real consequences, Biden added. The president said he expected to meet Xi in the short term. Earlier Thursday, the Chinese embassy said the country’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, had strongly protested to senior White House and State Department officials. In a statement, Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu called the remarks wrong, absurd and irresponsible, and warned that the Chinese government does not accept any political provocation against the leader. Chinese and would respond resolutely. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Alex Brandon/AP File Dictator Bidens’ remarks came during a fundraising campaign in California on Tuesday, suggesting the Chinese leader was embarrassed because he was unaware of the alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States in February. The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. It’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they don’t know. what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. In the statement, Liu denounced Bidens’ comments as libel that seriously contradicts basic facts, violates diplomatic etiquette and undermines China’s political dignity. We urge the US side to immediately take serious measures to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments, the Chinese spokesperson said. Otherwise, he will have to bear all the consequences. Bidens’ comments came just days after his top diplomat wrapped up meetings in Beijing, including with Xi. Standing alongside State Secretary Antony Blinken, Xi hailed the visit, saying the two countries have made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues, calling the outcome very good. Speaking to reporters shortly after the meetings, Blinken also said the United States and China had made progress and agreed on the need to stabilize our relationship. But in Thursday’s statement, the Chinese said Bidens’ comments ran counter to commitments made by the U.S. side and undermined mutual trust. The nature and the impact are very negative. The statement continued, With the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and supreme leader, people can’t help but question the sincerity of the US side. The State Department downplayed Bidens’ remarks. Of course, it’s no surprise that we have differences and disagreements with the PRC, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Wednesday, using the acronym People’s Republic of China. And the president believes that diplomacy, including this recent trip undertaken by the secretary, is a responsible way to manage tensions, to dispel misperceptions, to avoid miscalculations, and it’s all in our interests at the TO DO.

Phil McCausland And Megan Lebowitz contributed .

Phil McCausland And Megan Lebowitz contributed .

