The oppression against women and children reached its peak under the PML-N government: Imran Khan, the oppression against women and children reached its highest level under the PML-n-imran-khan government





Lahore: The level of oppression against women and children has reached its highest level under the current government led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, noting that more and more more civilians join his party. Khan, 70, who is facing a number of lawsuits brought by the PML-N against him, said the regime was doing its best to isolate him and stooped to rock bottom.

“This level of fascism and oppression against women and children has never been seen before in our country, not even during the worst days of martial law,” Khan said in a tweet reacting to the recent arrests of the leaders of his party. According to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, law enforcement has so far arrested more than 10,000 of its workers across Pakistan, most of them from Punjab. Some 74 prisoners were handed over to the military for court-martial under the Army Act.

So far, more than 140 PTI leaders and former legislators have bowed to pressure and joined the Istekham-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by another PTI defector, Jahangir Khan Tareen. The IPP is seen as the “king’s party” detached from the PTI by the powerful military establishment.

Former PTI aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar was last Thursday to announce he was giving up custody. He said the PML-N government had stopped its low to isolate it. “How far has this regime gone just to isolate me? The reverse is actually happening, our audience is being pushed back by everyone in power as more and more people join the PTI,” Khan said.

He lambasted the PML-N government for arresting the wife of former Punjab governor and PTI leader, Omer Cheema. “Absolutely ashamed to see how (former Punjab Governor) Omer Cheema’s wife was illegally arrested on Thursday at the Terrorism Court where she had come for the hearing of her husband who has been in jail for over a month now (for attacking military installations). Also, the son of PTI Chairman Chakwal, Ali Nasir Bhatti, a boy who goes to school, has been arrested,” he said. Amnesty International has also expressed grave concern about the repression of voices critical of the state and the military. (PTI)

