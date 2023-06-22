Trump trial setting could provide conservative jury





When Judge Aileen M. Cannon took control of the case stemming from former President Donald J. Trump’s indictment for endangering national security secrets, she set the stage for that the trial proceeds with a regional jury made up mostly of counties that Mr. Trump won handily in his two previous campaigns.

She reported that the trial would take place at the federal courthouse where she normally sits, in Fort Pierce, at the northern end of the Southern District of Florida. The region that feeds potential jurors to this courthouse is made up of one swing county and four others that are ruby ​​red in their political leanings and which Mr. Trump won by substantial margins in 2016 and 2020.

She left open the possibility that the trial could be moved and political leanings aren’t necessarily indicative of how a jury will decide, but the fact that the trial is expected to attract jurors who live in places that lean towards Republicans did. caught the attention of Mr. Trumps. allies and veterans of the Florida courts.

For years, it’s been a very conservative place for plaintiffs’ attorneys, said John Morgan, a litigator who founded a major personal injury firm. Describing the various counties that feed Fort Pierce, he said: It’s a solid, solid Trump country.

In Okeechobee County, a rural county where just over 16,000 people voted in the 2020 election, Mr. Trump won 71.5% of the vote, according to the county’s election tally. In Highlands County, a rural area where more than 52,000 people voted in this election, Mr. Trump won with 66.8% of the vote.

In Martin County, where more than 98,000 people voted, Mr. Trump won 61.8% of the vote. In Indian River County, which contains Vero Beach and where more than 97,000 votes were cast, Mr. Trump received 60.2% of the vote.

Only St. Lucie County, where about 172,000 votes were cast, is a swing district. Mr. Trump won a victory there over President Biden in 2020 with 50.4% of the vote cast, the data showed, and also narrowly won the county in 2016.

Dave Aronberg, a former Florida state attorney in Palm Beach County, said he remembered a few major or politically sensitive cases at the Fort Pierce courthouse. He agreed that Fort Pierce counties offered a much more conservative jury pool, although he suggested that a number of potential jurors could come from St. Lucia, which is more politically diverse.

Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Mr. Trump in 2020, revealed in an order on Tuesday that the trial and all related hearings would likely be held in Fort Pierce, about 120 miles north of Miami, on along the east coast of Florida.

She left open the possibility of possibly moving the trial, noting in her order that changes could be made as needed as this case progresses.

The trial of a former president who is also the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination is likely to involve significant security issues as well as logistical challenges given the high interest in the case.

When Mr. Trump was arraigned this month, the proceedings took place in the large Miami federal courthouse complex, likely because the duty magistrate assigned to the initial hearing was based there. But now that Judge Cannon will handle the rest of the case, it has become his prerogative to move it to Fort Pierce, one of four other cities in the Southern District of Florida to have a federal courthouse. (Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach courthouses are located in counties Mr. Biden won in 2020.)

The Fort Pierce Courthouse, which sits on a busy state road a few blocks from the water, is home base for Judge Cannons. She is the only district judge to work from the building.

First the Justice Department and then special counsel Jack Smith investigated for months the mishandling of classified documents by Mr Trump before a grand jury in Washington. Had the case been prosecuted there, the former president and his allies would almost certainly have raised concerns about the fairness of the jury panel in the city.

Many rioters charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 sought to move their trials from Washington by claiming that local residents were largely liberals.

But none of the many attempts to move the trials elsewhere have been approved by a judge. And Mr. Trump’s advisers are well aware that Florida, which Mr. Trump has worn twice, is a better place for this particular defendant.

Mr Aronberg suggested that Judge Cannons’ order allowing flexibility could be a sign of change to come.

I’m not convinced this case will go to Fort Pierce, he said, predicting a possible move to West Palm Beach, which would put him in the county where Mr. Trump lives and where the classified documents in question were stored after his departure. desk .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/22/us/politics/trump-trial-documents-florida-jury.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos