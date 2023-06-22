A Republican donor invested in a British company owned by a Tory peer close to Boris Johnson | Conservatives

A billionaire US hedge fund executive and major donor to US Republican candidates has invested £1million in a UK company owned by a conservative peer who was close at the time to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Kenneth Griffin, the founder of Citadel, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, made a personal investment in 2020 in a company set up by Lord Howard of Rising, a Tory peer whose Westminster mansion served as a campaign hub at Johnson’s management a year earlier.

Lynton Crosby, the Australian strategist seen as the political mastermind behind the election campaigns of Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May, joined Dalbini Limited as a director three months after Griffin’s investment, Companies House records show. .

Sometimes referred to in the press as the Wizard of Oz due to his successful election campaigns, Crosby was brought back as a Conservative Party adviser to help when Johnson’s premiership was in crisis amid the Partygate scandal, which revealed several parties were held in and around 10 Downing Street at the height of the Covid pandemic. Crosby has come under scrutiny during this period for lobbying his CT group on behalf of clients. He denied any potential conflict of interest.

Company accounts suggest that around 560,000 of the funds invested by Griffin and Howard had been used by March 2022. The records do not provide more information on how the money was spent.

The hedge fund leader invested in Dalbini a year after expanding his presence in London by buying a Grade II* listed Georgian mansion in the heart of Westminster for 95m.

A spokesman for Griffin, one of the world’s richest men, said he had personally invested in Dalbini as part of a plan to create one or more media companies in the UK that would compete with the Guardian and other news outlets.

Crosby, speaking on behalf of Dalbini, said in a statement that the company is now inactive and the investment opportunities it has reviewed are entirely commercial in nature. He added that Dalbini had no connection to politics.

The investment, however, raises questions about why Griffin, who has an estimated net worth of $35 billion, would personally invest in a company set up by a British peer with close ties to key political figures.

Griffin was the third-biggest donor in the US midterm elections last year, having donated around $73 million to Republican candidates. He has also donated millions of dollars to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination. It is not yet clear who Griffin, who does not support Donald Trump, will support in the upcoming Republican nomination contest.

The billionaire invested 1 million in Dalbini through a private company, Media Holdings LLC. A person close to him said it was purely a personal investment and unrelated to his hedge fund company Citadel.

The spokesperson described Howard as someone who had been a personal friend of the hedge fund executive for many years.

In an apparent breach of parliamentary rules, Howard, a eurosceptic from an aristocratic English family, had not declared full details of his involvement in Dalbini in the House of Lords Register of Interests until he had been contacted by the Guardian.

The rules require members of the House of Lords to disclose details of the nature of a company’s business where they are not apparent from its name. However, while Dalbini was active, Howard did not release those details.

When first contacted, Howard described Dalbin’s business activities as confidential. About a month later, his office amended his disclosure.

Once you have raised the lack of explanation of Dalbinis Activities in Lord Howard’s register of interests in the House of Lords, the register has been updated. He appreciates you bringing this to his attention, Howards’ secretary wrote in an email.

She added: Dalbini researched possible opportunities but made no investment.