India’s Modi receives glitzy reception on state visit with Biden but human rights concerns have been raised

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mark the Indian leader’s state visit Thursday by launching new partnerships in defense, semiconductor manufacturing and other sectors as the leaders seek to strengthen the crucial but complicated relationships of their countries.

Thousands of people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the official welcoming ceremony, listening to performances by violinist Vibha Janakiraman and a cappella group Penn Masala as they awaited Modi’s arrival.

LEARN MORE: Jill Biden and Indias Modi visit the National Science Foundation

But as Biden celebrates Modi, human rights advocates and some US lawmakers are questioning the Democratic president’s decision to offer the top honor to a leader whose nine-year tenure on the world’s largest democracy has been marked by a decline in political, religious and press freedoms. .

Biden administration officials say honoring Modi, the leader of the conservative Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party, is diplomacy 101. The US-India relationship will be vital in the decades to come as both sides navigate a rising China and the enormous challenges posed by climate change, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, and other issues.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would raise concerns but avoid lecturing the prime minister during their official talks.

“The question of where politics goes and the question of democratic institutions in India is going to be determined in India by the Indians. It will not be determined by the United States,” Sullivan said. “So what we can do is our part, and our part is to speak out on behalf of universal values.”

Among the main announcements to be made on Thursday is a deal that will allow US-based General Electric to partner with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines for Indian aircraft in India and the sale of MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones. made in the USA. according to senior Biden administration officials. Officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to preview key deals ahead of their official announcement.

The Biden administration is also unveiling plans to bolster India’s semiconductor industry. US-based Micron Technology has agreed to build a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, with Micron spending $800 million and India funding the rest. US-based Applied Materials announces the launch of a new semiconductor commercialization and innovation center in India, and Lam Research, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, will launch a training program for 60 000 Indian engineers.

On the space front, India will sign the Artemis Accords, a plan for cooperation in space exploration between nations participating in NASA’s lunar exploration plans. NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization have also agreed to fly a joint mission to the International Space Station next year.

The State Department will also announce plans to open consulates in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, while India will reopen its consulate in Seattle.

Despite the major agreements, the visit will be clouded by concerns expressed by rights activists and lawmakers who question Modi’s commitment to democratic principles.

Modi has been criticized for legislation amending the country’s citizenship law which fast-tracks the naturalization of some migrants but excludes Muslims, an increase in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists and the recent condemnation of the India’s main opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, for mocking Modi’s last name.

In 2005, the United States revoked Modi’s visa for the United States, fearing that as chief minister of Gujarat, he had acted to stop communal violence during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots which left more than 1,000 dead. An inquest approved by India’s Supreme Court later acquitted Modi, but the stain of the dark moment lingered.

Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said they would boycott Modi’s speech Thursday before a joint meeting of Congress. And a group of more than 70 lawmakers wrote to Biden this week calling on him to use his meeting with Modi to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms.

“This is an important country to me, and we need to speak out against some of the real issues that threaten the viability of democracy in all of our countries,” said India-born Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. and helped organize the letter from the legislators. “If India continues to slide back, I think it will affect our ability to have a really strong relationship with the country.”

LEARN MORE: Biden set to meet India’s leader, looking past Modis’ human rights record and Russia ties

Biden and Modi have also had differences over Russia’s war in Ukraine. India abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia and refused to join the global coalition against Russia. Since the start of the war, the Modi government has also significantly increased its purchases of Russian oil.

White House officials note there are signs of a shift in India’s relationship with Russia, which has long been New Delhi’s biggest defense supplier.

India is moving away from Russian military equipment, turning more to the US, Israel, UK and other countries. Modi recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raised concerns about Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

State visits are usually reserved for America’s closest allies, but they have also been used in the past as a carrot to try to strengthen relations with countries with which the United States has had a complicated relationship. .

President Barack Obama honored Chinese Presidents Hu Jintao in 2011 and Xi Jinping in 2015.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter hosted Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, and his wife for a state visit. This visit took place about 15 months before the overthrow of the Shah in Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Violent clashes between pro and anti-Shah protesters erupted just south of the White House, prompting police to deploy tear gas as a formal ceremony was underway on the South Lawn. Stinging tear gas was fired until the welcoming ceremony.

Carter later apologized to the shah for the “air pollution”.

Modi’s busy itinerary on Thursday includes an Oval Office meeting with Biden, his address to Congress and a lavish White House state dinner hosted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Modi, who hasn’t attended an official press conference in years, has agreed to attend one with Biden, according to the White House. Typically, state visits include a press conference during which the leaders take questions from two members of the U.S. press and two visiting members of the press.

Modi is to be honored at a State Department luncheon hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. He must also address members of the Indian diaspora before leaving Washington.

“President Biden is investing in making sure we get this partnership between these two countries, between these two peoples, right,” Sullivan said, adding that it could “provide benefits to both of our peoples. and to the world as a whole in the decades to come.”

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.