Abortion: Trump struggles to navigate defining campaign 2024 problem





CN—

A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a move largely made possible by Donald Trump, the former president finds himself grappling with how to navigate one of the defining issues of the 2024 presidential campaign: abortion.

And it does not go unnoticed.

Anti-abortion activists watched nervously as Trump dodged questions about how he would handle a federal abortion ban. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his main rival in the GOP presidential primary, has sought to outflank Trump on the issue and embraced it as a key part of his campaign.

Trump’s appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices during his time in the White House made him the architect of the post-Dobbs world, a move that delighted a huge faction of the Republican Party and many evangelical Christian voters that Trump considered central to his 2016 presidential victory and his 2024 campaign.

Yet even as he wants to take credit for the decision that changed the political and legal landscape of abortion, the former president has privately blamed abortion hardliners for the lackluster results. midterms of 2022 and has tried to largely avoid the campaign issue. track, offering only a series of muddled answers when asked if he would sign a federal abortion bill, which many within the conservative movement see as the next frontier in this fight.

What I will do is negotiate so people are happy, Trump told CNN Kaitlan Collins at the networks town hall in New Hampshire last month.

In this post-Dobbs world, Trump has told his allies and advisers that abortion is not a winning campaign issue for Republicans, and that veering too far right on abortion policy could end up hurting him. cost the support of key voters, especially among white suburban women, a demographic he has long coveted.

CNN interviewed five people close to Trump who spoke at length with the former president about his anti-abortion views. Many have described Trump’s current refusal to publicly support a nationwide ban as being driven by his own political instincts and desire to avoid a political landmine.

Trump will do and say whatever he has to do to win the nomination. He doesn’t think coming out for a federal ban is a good idea politically, one of the sources said.

Behind closed doors, Trump and his advisers have recognized they need to broaden his base if he is to win not just the GOP nomination but the general election, and they fear alienating large swathes of voters. with harsh language around abortion.

This is all just Trump-driven, not wanting to get into the general election trap, a Trump ally told CNN.

Some Trump advisers have insisted that the former president is aware of the importance of supporting a nationwide ban on abortion, especially in the primary, when other GOP candidates like DeSantis, the former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson have sought to come to the former president’s right on the issue. And Trump remains eager to take credit for overthrowing Roe v. Wade and to use his role to prove his conservative qualities in certain circles.

Several things can be true at once, said an adviser to the former president. He was the best president of the pro-life movement in history. It supports exceptions. He’s not opposed to a federal role, but he doesn’t think it’s a winning issue either.

Trump has so far declined to answer whether or not he supports a federal ban on abortion, but he may be forced to confront the issue directly sooner rather than later.

The former presidents’ ambiguity on the issue will be the focus this weekend, when the 2024 GOP presidential candidates gather at the Road to Majority conference in Washington, DC. The Faith and Freedom Coalition, the organizers of the event, characterize the conference as the nation’s largest public policy gathering of conservative and Christian activists.

The topic of abortion will be front and center at the conference, event organizers told CNN, and when Trump takes the stage on Saturday, many will be watching whether he takes the opportunity to clarify his position or ultimately come out in favor of it. a national abortion. to forbid.

Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and longtime Trump ally, told CNN that Republicans need to stand up and take offense to abortion.

As for where the party and its eventual presidential nominee land on the issue, Reed said, it’s going to be a highly organic process between the candidates, their campaigns, the pro-life movement and the Republican Party that will likely land at a message that emphasizes most actions at the state level, a federal standard of common sense, and a ban on taxpayer funding of abortion. Next, hammer home how extreme the Liberal position is.

Abortion politics, like all politics, is simple: when you explain, you lose, he added.

DeSantis, who will address the conference on Friday, signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida earlier this year, a move that goes further than the 15-week ban passed by many other Republicans and that Trump called it too harsh. The ban still faces an additional hurdle in the Florida Supreme Court, which is considering challenging the state’s 15-week ban enacted last year. The six-week ban will only come into effect after the court has ruled on the case.

Either way, DeSantis is expected to tout the bill’s passage during his commencement speech, a source familiar with his remarks told CNN.

The Florida governor has also sharply criticized Trump’s reluctance to back a federal ban so far and recently told the 700 Club that he thinks the former president has remained lenient on the issue.

Some Trump allies and conservative leaders who, like DeSantis, have taken notice of Trump’s flurry of rhetoric on abortion politics, have recently tried to intervene.

Anti-abortion leaders met with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago home in May and tried to convince him to solidify his position on the issue and pass a 15-year nationwide abortion ban. weeks. Trump, however, has refused to do so, even though some of his top advisers and allies have told him he will ultimately have to back such a move, sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

The meeting was hosted by Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, the author of a 15-week abortion bill, and included Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

It served in part as Dannenfelser’s attempt to smooth things over with the former president after she publicly criticized his 2024 campaign for saying abortion should be decided at the state level, saying that c It was a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-lifer. presidential candidate to hold.

Anti-abortion leaders also used the meeting to try to persuade Trump to take a tougher stance on abortion. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the events, Dannenfelser, Perkins and Graham guided the former president through a poll that showed a majority of voters think abortion should be restricted after the first trimester.

Trump has made it clear that whatever position he ultimately takes must include exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest, a distinction he believes is crucial to remaining politically popular. but refused to commit to a federal abortion ban.

[Trump told them] that rather than clinging to 12 weeks, 15 weeks, 16 weeks, her threshold is when the baby can feel pain, one of the sources said.

After the meeting, Dannenfelser issued a statement calling it a terrific session and gave a vague indication that Trump would support some sort of federal action.

But a few days later, Trump again threw uncertainty into his position, refusing to say at what point in pregnancy abortion should be banned.

Some people are at six weeks, some at three weeks, two weeks, Trump told CNN Town Hall. President Trump is going to determine what he thinks is good for the country.

Some Trump advisers acknowledge that the former president’s response lacked clarity, meaning he will have to address the issue more directly as the campaign progresses. When he does, some allies say they expect him to eventually support a federal ban.

Trump will likely commit to 15 weeks by the end of the campaign, but he knows Congress can’t pass it and he doesn’t want to piss people off, a source close to the former president said after the city ​​hall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/22/politics/trump-abortion-politics-2024/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos