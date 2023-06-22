Biden defends calling Chinas Xi a dictator at fundraiser | News from Xi Jinping





The comment came after China and the United States hailed progress in reducing tensions following the recent visit of senior US diplomats to Beijing.

US President Joe Biden has defended calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, just days after their countries hailed modest progress in cooling tensions. At a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Biden said his blunt statements on China are simply not something I’m going to change much. I expect to meet President Xi in the near future. And I don’t think it had any real consequences, he said. The dictator’s comment reportedly came during a fundraising campaign in California earlier in the week. At the event, Biden described the Chinese leader as being out of place during an incident involving a Chinese spy balloon drifting over the United States. It is a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened, Biden said at the fundraiser. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. He was of course blown away. The statement came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a trip to Beijing, becoming the most senior official to visit the country since Biden took office in January 2021. Both sides reported tentative success in reducing tensions during the visit, which was expected to lay the groundwork for a possible formal meeting between Biden and Xi. On Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said it had issued a formal protest against Bidens’ comments. With the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and its supreme leader, people can’t help but question the sincerity of the US side, the embassy said in a statement. The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against the Chinese supreme leader and will respond resolutely, he added. Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng previously told senior US officials on Wednesday that they should take serious action to reverse the negative impact of what Biden said or bear the full consequences. The message from the ambassadors was unclear as to whether Beijing was seeking an apology from the Biden administration or what the consequences would be. On Wednesday, Biden administration officials also defended Bidens’ remarks, saying the president had been keen to draw distinctions between the world’s democracies and autocracies. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has said improving relations with China is important for maintaining global stability, also responded to Bidens’ comments at a separate press conference on Thursday. In terms of feedback, I think President Biden and I both believe that maintaining communication is key to dispelling misperceptions, miscalculations. We need to work together as much as possible, she said. But we have disagreements, and we are also frank in acknowledging that we have disagreements, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/22/biden-defends-calling-chinas-xi-a-dictator-during-fundraiser

