Reaching Golden Indonesia 2045 requires planning, vision and tactical strategy

Jakarta – koranprogresif.co.id – Plh. Director General of Regional Development of the Ministry of Interior, Sri Purwaningsih, attended the launch of the initial draft National Long Term Development Plan 2025-2045 (Ranwal RPJPN) towards Golden Indonesia 2045 some time ago at the theater from Jakarta.

In a statement received by the editorial staff on Thursday (6/22/2023), the RPJPN Ranwal towards Golden Indonesia 2045 was launched by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the presence of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Ministers , Heads of Non-Ministerial Government Institutions, Governors from all over Indonesia, Development Heads from Indonesia’s Partner Institutions, Presidents of Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Business Associations, Chancellors of Universities from all over Indonesia, cultural professors and scholars as well as accomplished millennia.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo declared that in 2030, Indonesia will experience the peak of the demographic bonus. 68.3% of the total population of Indonesia will be of working age. It happened once in the civilization of a country. This condition can be an opportunity, but also a disaster if it cannot be managed. So, we have to work hard to take advantage of this opportunity, said President Joko Widodo.

President Joko Widodo also said that Indonesia must have tactical planning, tactical vision and a grand tactical strategy as Indonesia competes with other countries.

We can no longer use nonsensical terms such as development, strengthening, empowerment. So what should be relevant, what tactic should be to get Indonesian big ships to achieve Indonesia Gold 2045 target, President Joko Widodo added.

According to President Joko Widodo, there are three main things that are important elements of human development, namely national stability that is maintained, sustainability and continuity, and quality human resources.

Do not win only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of the quality of human resources, both physical, skills, productive character and disciplinary character which must be totally improved, including the mastery of science and technology, explained President Joko Widodo.

President Joko Widodo also spoke about the importance of Indonesia-centric development and the importance of industry endorsement, as this will later create a large ecosystem that requires detailed work and checks on the ground. Indonesia has great potential like nickel, seaweed and others, but don’t export it raw. They must be semi-finished or finished products, said President Joko Widodo.

Regarding the IKN, President Joko Widodo said that currently 56% of the Indonesian population, or 149 million, are on the island of Java. Of the 17,000 islands in Indonesia, this means that Java is very densely populated. For this reason, IKN must be strengthened, continued and improved.

Gold Indonesia does not participate automatically. It needs to be well planned, it needs equal attention, and it needs direction. As good as it is, a plan will be in vain if it is not accompanied by good execution skills. To achieve golden Indonesia, smart execution and smart leadership are needed by strong leadership that is courageous and good at finding solutions and has courage, President Joko Widodo stressed.

In order to ensure the achievement of Indonesia’s development goals, President Joko Widodo believed that the preparation of the RPJPN 2025-2045, which acts as a 20-year development planning document, involved all stakeholders who helped to refine the targets and development goals so that they can make Indonesia a developed country.

Meanwhile, PPN Minister/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa as the Chairman of the Committee for Launching RPJPN 2025-2045 Ranwal towards Golden Indonesia 2045 said that the preparation process for RPJPN 2025-2045 is the second times during the reform period and had involved all stakeholders to obtain inputs, to integrate and scale up to enrich the draft RPJPN 2025-2045 as a joint effort to reach and raise Indonesia Gold 2045.

In 2045, it is hoped that the nation of Indonesia will become a country with a per capita income equivalent to developed countries. Indonesia is expected to reach $30,300 per capita or will reach $21,000 in 2037, Suharso said.

In addition, Suharso added, Indonesia Gold 2045’s vision is also for Indonesia to be a country that has strong leadership and influence in the international community with near 0% poverty and poverty reduction. inequality.

To achieve this goal, Suharso said the RPJPN 2025-2045 formulated 8 development agendas, 17 development directions which were measured through 45 key development indicators and accompanied by hundreds of other indicators attached to the 45 key indicators.

Meanwhile, in the face of the global megatrend driven by technological disruption, Indonesia must be able to create change.

Indonesian young generation, the grand strategy we need is a strategy that is mainly industrialization as one of the answers to revive, encourage the economic growth of Indonesia, and must focus on certain industries, the growth of manufacturing industry should outpace economic growth so that its manufacturing industry contribution to GDP can reach 30%, Suharso explained.

Suharso believes that cooperation, collaboration, hand in hand is necessary to achieve Indonesia Gold 2045 and jointly finalize the RPJPN Law 2025-2045 in September to become a benchmark for all. (red).